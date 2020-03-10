Medical Device and Accessories Market Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players, Emerging Growth Factors Of Key Players By 2023

The Global Medical Device and Accessories Market offers a vast spectrum of opportunities to different product developers and services providers including industries, vendors, and firms to develop and grow in the market at a universal level.

The global medical device and accessories market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.53% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR).

The global medical device and accessories market was valued at USD 79,879 million in 2016 and is expected to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period due to the growing government support to growth of the healthcare sector. The growing demand for advanced medical devices and accessories is expected to remain the major driver for the global medical device and accessories market over the forecast period.

Constant progression in medical technology and the growing disposable income of consumers has driven the growth of the medical device and accessories market over the last few decades. The growing prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, chronic lifestyle diseases, and cancer has also played a crucial part in the growth of the medical device and accessories market over the forecast period.

The demand for diagnostic medical devices has grown over the last few years, along with the growing sophistication of diagnostic devices, aimed at discovering the smallest of anomalies with the highest efficiency and reliability. The rapid growth in the technological edge in the medical devices industry has been crucial for the global medical device and accessories market and is likely to remain a key driver for the global market over the forecast period.

Industry Landscape:

Leading players in the global medical device and accessories market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, General Electric Company, Stryker Corporation, and Medtronic. Apart from these global giants, the global medical device and accessories market is also home to a large number of key regional players operating in specific regions and specializing in a certain set clientele.

In March 2019 , the U.S. FDA announced a major policy update, releasing decades worth of medical device information that includes details of patient harm caused by the products as well as a much more detailed history of product malfunctions than has been released to the public. This is a major step in medical device transparency and could play a key role in development of the medical device and accessories in the U.S., a major market for medical devices and accessories, over the forecast period and beyond.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type of devices, the global medical device and accessories market is segmented into cardiovascular application, coronary pressure monitors, catheters, therapeutic medical guide, dental implant, cochlear implant, global nerve stimulator market, global diabetes monitors market, and global suture needles market.

Coronary pressure monitors are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.65% over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of chronic cardiovascular diseases among the global population.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the global medical device and accessories market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas held the largest share of more than 36% in the global medical device and accessories market in 2016 and is expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period, leading to a 2023 valuation of USD 47,887 million. The growing prevalence of chronic cardiovascular diseases in the U.S. is likely to be a major driver for the medical device and accessories market in North America, driving the market in the Americas over the forecast period. The high disposable income of consumers in the U.S. and Canada has also led to a growing demand for advanced medical treatments, leading to a growing demand from the global medical device and accessories market.

Europe also holds a key share in the global medical device and accessories market due to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the region and the growing geriatric population, which has further driven the spread of chronic lifestyle diseases.

However, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit growth at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the rapid growth in the disposable income of consumers in the region and the growing healthcare sector in the region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to exhibit a robust 7.12% CAGR over the forecast period.

