Medical Ceramics Market Growth Factors, Share, Size Expansion, Business Opportunities and Challenges with Future Scope to 2023

Notable players mentioned in the Medical Ceramics Market, as described in the report published by MRFR, are Zimmer Holdings, Inc, CoorsTek Inc., Stryker, Straumann, H.C. Starck GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, 3M ESPE, Morgan Advanced Materials, Nobel Biocare Services AG, and DePuy Synthes.

In 2018, researchers from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) had successfully developed a method to develop 4D printed medical ceramic products which would be robust in their construction and can provide complex shapes. The important factor that would trigger the technology is the ceramic ink that is a combination of polymers and ceramic nanoparticles.

Medical Ceramics Market – Outlook

Recognizing the impressive growth records, the market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global medical ceramics market will register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017-2023, witnessing exponential accruals by 2023.

The augmented demand and increasing application areas in medical space are some of the key driving forces escalating the medical ceramics market. Additional factors such as the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, rising geriatric population leading to increasing overall patient population, the rise in dental care backed by the growing awareness among people towards dental health.

Moreover, factors such as government initiatives and support, rising demand for advanced treatment, and growing market players offering newer products are providing the impetus to the market growth.

On the other hand, high costs of medical ceramics are projected to obstruct the market growth, restricting its uptake and uses. However, this also further encourages the development of similar, low-cost product. Nevertheless, increasing sales of medical ceramics are projected to define the market landscape.

Segmentation of Medical Ceramics Market

MRFR in their report segments the Medical Ceramics Market by type, application, and end-user for a holistic analysis.

Based on the type, the medical ceramics market is segmented into bioactive ceramics, piezoceramics, bioinert ceramics, and bioresorbable ceramics. The bioinert ceramics segment includes zirconia, alumina, and others. The bioactive ceramics comprises hydroxyapatite and glass ceramics.

Based on the application, the medical ceramics market includes cardiovascular, diagnostic instruments, dental, plastic surgery, orthopedic, surgical instruments, and others. The dental segment consists dental implants, dental crowns & bridges, inlays & onlays, braces, and dental bone grafts & substitutes. The orthopedic segment is sub-segmented into a joint replacement, fracture fixation, and orthobiologics. The joint replacement segment includes knee replacement, shoulder replacement, hip replacement, and others.

Based on the end-user, the medical ceramics market comprises specialty centers, hospitals and clinics, and research centers.

Regional Analysis of Medical Ceramics Market

The North America medical Ceramics market backed by the presence of matured players and substantial investments is estimated to account for the leading market, globally, holding the largest market share. Also, companies involved in the manufacturing of these ceramics are well capable of delivering a range of customized solutions.

Owing to the augmented uptake of software solutions for healthcare administration and availability of complimenting resources, the market is projected to create a large revenue pocket during the forecast period.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth in the region include increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases & disorders that eventually augment the demand for technologically advanced treatments and products along with rising government support, growing demand for the ceramics for medical use.

Globally, Europe region stands as the second largest market for the medical ceramics. Extensive technological advancements and the augmented adoption of advanced ceramics among the healthcare providers mainly in the UK, Germany, and France coupled with the resurging economy in the region fosters the market growth in the region. Also, the rising cases of dental disorders along with rising population awareness towards the health are promoting the growth of the medical ceramics market in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is rapidly emerging as one of the lucrative markets for the medical ceramics. Moreover, factors such as, increasing incidences of recorded chronic diseases, availability of new treatment methods, and the ever-increasing population that is increasingly gaining awareness towards the benefits of health management, foster the market growth in the region. Besides rising government support and improving per capita health care expenditures are positively impacting the market growth in the region.

