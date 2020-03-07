Medical Carts Market Revenue Sales to Reach US$ 4,900 Mn by 2026 | Future Market Insights

Growing need for quick access to mobile electronic health records at the point of care has led to surge in demand for medical carts globally. In addition, increasing demand for improving operational efficiency in the healthcare industry is projected to impact the global market growth of medical carts positively. Future Market Insights states that the global market of medical carts is projected to reflect a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Factors Fuelling the Global Market Growth

Growth of the global medical carts market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. As the need for accessing medical records at the point of care continues to increase, mobile healthcare technology is projected to witness significant adoption. Growing concerns regarding healthcare expenditure has further led the manufacturers to develop mobile technology carts for the outpatient facilities, large academic medical centers, and acute care centers. Adoption of medical carts equipped with technological features allows the end users to retrieve and store information to enhance patient safety. In addition, medical carts allows the end users to spend less time worrying about the technology and offer better services to the patients in the hospitals.

In order to offer ease of movement to the end users, the healthcare manufacturers are increasingly focusing on designing medical carts. Bad design elements include sharp edges in medical carts along with wheel design that impedes navigation and results in ineffective performance. In addition, inability to adjust the height of cart and lack of battery power indicator can also pose significant challenges for the end users while conducting an operation. Increasing demand for medical carts designed with ergonomics will further contribute towards the global market growth of medical carts over the forecast period.

Adoption medical carts allows the caretakers to accommodate computers that can conveniently be accessed to perform multiple operations in the healthcare setup. As medical carts are incorporated with battery systems medically approved by FDA along with wireless technology, healthcare professionals and caretakers can conveniently access, store and retrieve the patient information in the clinics and hospitals. In addition, adoption of medical carts in various healthcare institutes has lowered the healthcare expenditure and also saves space. These factors are expected to impact the global market growth of medical carts positively throughout the forecast period.

Sales to Remain High for Computer Medical Carts

Growing need to access the health records of patients at the point of care has led to surge in demand for computer medical carts in the healthcare industry. In terms of revenue, the computer medical carts product type segment is projected to represent the highest growth, recording more than US$ 1,800 Mn by 2026-end. On the other hand, the other product type segment is projected to reflect the fastest growth in the global market over the forecast period.

By 2017-end, the hospitals end users segment is projected to generate significant revenues, accounting for more than US$ 800 Mn. In contrary, the diagnostic centres end users segment is projected to reflect the highest CAGR throughout 2026.

Based on energy source, the non-powered segment is projected to witness a robust revenue growth, recording for more than US$ 3,100 Mn by 2026-end. On the other hand, the powered energy source segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the plastic material type segment is projected to reflect the fastest growth in the global market of medical carts. However, the metal material type segment is projected to represent a robust revenue growth, accounting for around US$ 1,300 Mn by 2017-end.