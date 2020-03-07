Medical Cameras 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 5.77% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global medical cameras market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Medical cameras have attained an indispensable position in the medical device industry. Medical cameras are used extensively for diagnosis and treatment in various fields such as dermatology, ophthalmology, dental, and surgeries. The images obtained by these cameras ensure accurate diagnosis facilitating physicians to make appropriate interpretations. Consistent technological advancements and increasing awareness of physicians and individuals are the positively affecting factors for the market growth.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical cameras market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Medical Cameras Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3Gen

• Carestream Health

• Hamamatsu Photonics

• Olympus

• Stryker

• Zeiss

Other prominent vendors

• 3D MediVision

• ACEM

• Ackermann Instrumente

• Arthrex

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Bowin Medical

• Canfield Scientific

• Centrel

• Dino-Lite

• Ecleris

• Fluoptics

• FotoFinder Systems

• Maxerendoscopy

• North-Southern Electronics

• NovaProbe

• OmniVision Technologies

• Richard Wolf

• Rudolf Riester

• Sony Electronics

• XotonicsMED

• Zumax Medical

Market driver

• Growing preference toward MIS and non-invasive techniques

Market driver

Market challenge

• Excessive cost and budget constraints

Market challenge

Market trend

• High growth potential of dermatology cameras

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

