Medical aesthetics device Global Market 2019: Key Players – Photomedex, Cutera, Inc, Cynosure, Inc., Galderma S.A., Lumenis Ltd.

Medical aesthetics device Industry
Description
The global Medical aesthetics device market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Photomedex
Cutera, Inc
Cynosure, Inc.
Galderma S.A.
Lumenis Ltd.
Cutera
Merz, Inc
ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc
Cynosure
Syneron & Candela
Alma
Fotona
Solta
Solta Medical
GSD
Sincoheren
Wuhan Yage
Toplaser
Venus Concept
SCITON
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices
Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices
Aesthetic Implants
Facial Aesthetic Devices
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Facial and Body Contouring
Facial and Skin Rejuvenation
Breast Enhancement
Scar Treatment
Reconstructive Surgery
Tattoo Removal
Hair Removal
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Medical aesthetics device Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Medical aesthetics device Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Aesthetic Laser and Energy Devices
2.1.2 Skin Tightening and Body Contouring Devices
2.1.3 Aesthetic Implants
2.1.4 Facial Aesthetic Devices
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Facial and Body Contouring
3.1.2 Facial and Skin Rejuvenation
3.1.3 Breast Enhancement
3.1.4 Scar Treatment
3.1.5 Reconstructive Surgery
3.1.6 Tattoo Removal
3.1.7 Hair Removal
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Photomedex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Cutera, Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Cynosure, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 Galderma S.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Lumenis Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Cutera (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Merz, Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Cynosure (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Syneron & Candela (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 Alma (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 Fotona (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Solta (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Solta Medical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 GSD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Sincoheren (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.17 Wuhan Yage (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.18 Toplaser (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.19 Venus Concept (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.20 SCITON (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
