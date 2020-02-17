Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2024

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Growth 2019-2024” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Medical Adhesive Tapes market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Medical Adhesive Tapes market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

This report studies the Medical Adhesive Tapes market, Medical adhesive tape also known as surgical tape, medical adhesive tape is available in many different types for a variety of medical applications, including cloth, paper, waterproof, micropore, and pressure-sensitive.

For industry structure analysis, the medical adhesive tapes industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately-owned companies compete in this industry. The top six producers account for less than 40% of the market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production country of medical adhesive tapes, also the whole industry. Europe and China also produce large amount of medical adhesive tapes per year.

For production, the global production of medical adhesive tapes has reached 6888 M Sq.m by the end of year 2017, with CAGR around 4.43% during the past years. The capacity expansions in developed areas are much modest, while production developing areas like China are a little higher.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of medical tapes producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material nonwoven and plastics varies according to the crude oil price. Also, competition landscape of product is relevant to the price trend.

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Adhesive Tapes market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13000 million by 2024, from US$ 11100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medical Adhesive Tapes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Adhesive Tapes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Medical Adhesive Tapes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

Medical Breathable PE Tape

Medical Rayon Tape

Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Waterproof Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Fixation

Wound Dressing

Surgeries

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

3M

Johnson and Johnson

Smith and Nephew

Medtronic

Nitto Medical

Cardinal Health

Henkel

Beiersdorf

Udaipur Surgicals

Medline Medical

Hartmann

Molnlycke

BSN

DYNAREX

McKesson

DUKAL

Winner Medical

PiaoAn Group

HaiNuo

3L Medical

Nanfang Medical

Qiaopai Medical

Huazhou PSA

Longer

Shandong Cheerain Medical

