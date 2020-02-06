Media Planning Software 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Media Planning Software Market”

Media planning software is a type of software used by advertisers and agencies to get a complete overview and helps manage their campaign plans, marketing activities, and annual summaries in a faster and smarter digital way.

Scope of the Report:

Global giant players mainly distributed in U.S. The players in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 42.6% in 2017, followed by Europe with 31.93%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a CAGR of 11.46%.

The global Media Planning Software market is valued at 450 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 780 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Media Planning Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Media Planning Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Media Planning Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

comScore

SAP

Centro

Strata

SQAD

Telmar

BluHorn

Bionic (NextMark)

Mediatool

remags

HeyOrca

Quintiq (Dassault Systemes)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Web-based and Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMBs

Large Business

Table Of Contents:

1 Media Planning Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Media Planning Software

1.2 Classification of Media Planning Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Media Planning Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Media Planning Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Web-based and Cloud-based

1.2.4 On-premises

1.3 Global Media Planning Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Media Planning Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 SMBs

1.3.3 Large Business

1.4 Global Media Planning Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Media Planning Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Media Planning Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Media Planning Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Media Planning Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Media Planning Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Media Planning Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Media Planning Software (2014-2024)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 comScore

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Media Planning Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 comScore Media Planning Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 SAP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Media Planning Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SAP Media Planning Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Centro

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Media Planning Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Centro Media Planning Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Strata

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Media Planning Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Strata Media Planning Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SQAD

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Media Planning Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SQAD Media Planning Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Telmar

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Media Planning Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Telmar Media Planning Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 BluHorn

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Media Planning Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 BluHorn Media Planning Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

