MEDIA GATEWAY MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, APPLICATION ANALYSIS, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES AND FORECASTS, 2018 TO 2023

The global media gateway market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.02% over the forecast period between 2017 to 2023. Media gateways are used by the network operators for providing a seamless interworking between different parts of their network using different technologies. Apart from this, these devices are also used for enabling a gradual transition from circuit switched Time-Division Multiplex (TDM) to packet switch IP infrastructure. The media gateway is an essential component of the IP network transformation. Growing communication technology investments and rising internet penetration worldwide are some of the key drivers boosting the global media gateway market growth. Worldwide deployment of the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking is another key factor driving the IP based communication market growth, which in turn is boosting the demand for these devices.

By Type of Gateway

By the type of gateway, the media gateway market has been segmented into trunking, residential, access media, business media, and network access servers. Residential gateways provide a traditional analog interface to a VoIP (voice over IP) network. They are increasingly used in the devices such as cable modem/cable set-top boxes, xDSL devices, and broadband wireless devices.

By End-User Industry

By the end user industry, the media gateway market has been segmented into telecom & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, government, retail, and others. Telecom and IT industry holds the significant market share and is extensively using media gateways to connect traditional TDM (Time Division Multiplexer) phone systems such as ISDN, PBX and, Fax to new Internet Protocol (IP)-based platform.

By Geography

Geographically, the media gateway market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America region. North America holds a significant share in the market owing to the sophisticated telecommunication infrastructure and higher supply of wireless media gateway ports in this region.

Competitive Intelligence

The media gateway market is competitive owing to the presence of major players in the market. The global key players are Ribbon, Ericsson AB, TelcoBridges™ Inc. and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. among others.

Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the global media gateway market.

