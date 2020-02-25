Mechatronics and Robotics Courses Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Mechatronics and Robotics Courses Market: By Platform (Online, Offline), Application (Manufacturing, Automotive, Drones, Space) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Mechatronics is defined as a multifaceted field of science that includes a combination of several subjects, such as mechanical engineering, electronics, computer engineering, telecommunications engineering, systems engineering, and control engineering. The latest trends gaining grip in the mechatronics and robotics courses market include rising popularity of mechatronics and robotics workshops in educational institutes, online coaching providers, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The key players in the global mechatronics and robotics courses market include ARM Holdings (United Kingdom), British Columbia Institute of Technology (Canada), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Hennepin Technical College (U.S.), and ABB (Switzerland). ARM Holdings, a prominent player in mechatronics and robotics courses market, conducts a mechatronics and robotics education kit to train students and future engineers with the basic knowledge and necessary skills to develop autonomous mechatronics and robotic systems. This kit includes a full course on how to design, build, and integrate key components of a mechatronics system. The course is highly advanced and includes a rich set of lecture slides with notes and lab manuals with solutions. British Columbia Institute of Technology conduct a full-time diploma course on mechatronics and robotics. The diploma course comprises a unique, multidisciplinary combination of courses in electronics, mechanics, and computer programming to provide users with both theoretical and practical skills that are required to design and maintain mechatronic systems.

The primary factor driving the growth of the mechatronics and robotics courses market consists of increasing application of mechatronics by OEMs. However, the major concern with OEMs and SMBs (small & medium size businesses) is to minimize the overall operating cost. Other issues with the organizations are the need for operating business efficiently, complying with regulatory demands, and meeting environmental standards at the same time has become one of the major challenges to OEMs.

Global Mechatronics and Robotics Courses Market is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 15% during the forecast period of 2019-2023.

Segmentation:

The global mechatronics and robotics courses market is segmented into platform and application. By platform segment, the market is classified into online and offline. The application segment is further segmented into manufacturing, automotive, drones, space application and others. The others segment comprises electrical and electronics application.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the highest position in the Mechatronics and Robotics Courses Market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and demand for high capability robots among different industry verticals in this region.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global mechatronics and robotics courses market: ARM Holdings (United Kingdom), British Columbia Institute of Technology (Canada), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Hennepin Technical College (U.S.), ABB (Switzerland), Amtek Industries (UAE), KUKA Robotics (Germany), Novatech Robo Pvt Ltd (India ), Siemens (Germany), and others.

Regional Analysis

The global mechatronics and robotics courses market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America mechatronics and robotics courses market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Europe market accounts for a considerable share in the mechatronics and robotics courses market. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of small & medium education institutes that promote mechatronics and robotics learning and developments in robotics and mechatronics subject are some of the significant factors boosting the mechatronics and robotics courses market in the region.

