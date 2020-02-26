FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Meatainers Market Trends, Opportunities & Revenue Share Analyzed during 2018-2026 | Key Players are Amazing Packaging Supplies, Orora Limited, Lyburn Supplies, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the meatainers market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global meatainers market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 4.9% CAGR during the period until 2026.

Adequate packaging has a momentous impact in the processed and raw meat production industry as containers storing the meat are designed to prevent secondary contamination and deliver uncompromising rigidity. These “meatainers” are widely observed as stiff and large corrugated cardboard boxes that store meat for transportation from manufacturing unit to processing unit. Concurrent to the rising consumption of meat, the demand for meatainers has witnessed an extensive growth in the recent past. Leaders in the packaging industry are extending their product lines and foraying into the global meatainers market by offering heavy duty containers over a range of dimensions and meat storage requirements.

FactMR’s take on the future of the global meatainers market expects a moderate growth in the coming years. While meatainers will remain a key commodity in meat & poultry packaging vertical, manufacturers fail to increase their profitability across these products. High strength and durability of meatainers is lowering their sales by exhibiting a low replacement rate. It has been estimated that by the end of 2026, nearly 500,000 tons of meatainers will be sold worldwide in the meat production & processing industry. The report further assesses that the global meatainers market will reflect moderate expansion at a CAGR of 4.9% in terms of value over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

The study foresees a predominant use of meatainers in the packaging of raw beef and chicken. Through 2026, more than 50% of meatainers sold in the global market will used in packaging of chicken and beef. In order to keep the freshness of chicken and beef intact, manufacturers are using block-bottomed liners and specialty tape integrated banding in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes. Manufacturers are also increasing the security features by using high performance adhesive tapes, thereby lowering the risks of contamination. Such meatainers are also witnessing a growing use in pork packaging. The report estimates that the sales of meatainers for pork packaging will reflect a steady volume CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

While meatainers are predominantly sold offline, soaring penetration of online vendors in the packaging landscape have diversified the traditional sales avenues for meatainers. In 2017, nearly 280,000 tons of meatainers were sold offline across the globe. Over the forecast period, online sales of meatainers are pegged to register rapid growth by reflecting a 6.1% CAGR in terms of volume. Prominent packaging companies such as Abbe Corrugated Pty. Ltd, Amazing Packaging Supplies, Orora Limited, Lyburn Supplies, Heathpak Ltd., Packaging Corporation Of America, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, DS Smith and International Paper Co. are active participants in the global meatainers market, capturing opportunities to soar and congruently balance the online and offline sales of their products. Furthermore, companies namely, Industrial Packaging Corporation, CoolSeal USA, Charta Packaging, Austcor Packaging

Standard Meat, Kruger Packaging, Robert Mann Packaging, Cano Container Corporation, Star Box Inc., Crown Packaging and Norampac Inc. are also viewed as key players in global meatainers manufacturing landscape. Their contribution to the expansion of the global meatainers market will be instrumental in the foreseeable future.

