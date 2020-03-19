Meat Tenderizing Agents Market Report by Material, Application and Geography – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

Tenderizing is a process so as to to reduce the toughness of meat fibers in a cut of meat. Tenderizing agents breaks down the meat collagen and softens the meat. The tenderness of meat depends on various factors including the meat grain, the amount of connective tissue, and the fat %. Tenderness can be improved by various techniques, generally enzymes and acids are used in this process. Enzymes are extensively used in commercial methods and acids are used on a smaller scale. The two main enzymes that are extensively used are papain, extracted from papayas, and bromelain, extracted from pineapples. Both enzymes breaks down the muscle fibers and the collagen making it softer, this major application of these enzymes will drive the market during the forecast period.

The global meat tenderizing agents market is estimated to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for frozen and processed meat products across the globe will be key driving factor for the global meat tenderizing agents market during the forecast period 2017-2023. Changing consumption pattern has led to a large number of consumers preferring natural protein-rich food items such as meat. Moreover, with growing disposable income among the working class in developing economies, tightly scheduled work life, and rapid urbanization will continue to support this market during 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the Meat tenderizing agents market are-

Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd (India)

Specialty Enzymes and Biotechnologies Co. (China)

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan Enzybel Internationa (Belgium)

AB Enzymes (Germany)

National Enzyme Company (U.S.)

Enzyme Solutions (U.S.)

Segments

Meat tenderizing agents market has been segmented on the basis of agents such as protease, papain, bromelain, acids, minerals, and others. Papain dominates the market, as it is most heat stable compared to other enzymes, however bromelian will be highest growing segment, as it requires lower heat for inactivation. But combination of both these enzymes has shown huge potential.

Meat tenderizing agents has been segmented on the basis of source which include plant, bacterial, fungal, and others. Plant source dominates the market followed by fungal sources, as papain is extracted from papaya and bromelian is extracted from pineapple. Hence plant source will dominate the market.

Meat tenderizing agents has been segmented on the basis of application such as marinades, ready-to-cook meat and others. Ready-to-cook meat will dominate the market, as there is higher demand for processed meat.

Regional Analysis

The Global Meat Tenderizing Agents Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, North America region is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed by the increasing disposable income coupled with the rising demand for processed meat. However, in Asia-Pacific region especially China and India offer a lucrative opportunity in the Asia Pacific region for the meat tenderizing agents manufacturers as the meat processing industries are expanding due to high demand & rising consumption of processed meat. Europe is also projected to witness a steady growth during the reviewed period.