Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout 2017-2027 | Future Market Insights

Packaging has developed itself as an important component in the modern lifestyle due to its transportation, storage, and rising consumer inclination towards convenience on the backdrop of a fast paced lifestyle. Moreover, the growing demand for healthy products have witnessed developments in terms of its consumption over the last few years and easy availability due to its effective packaging solution. Meat, poultry and seafood packaging are designed to meet all the physical requirement of the supply chain to ensure that the product arrives on time along with preserving the texture, nutritive quality and taste. Moreover, high quality printed boxes allow the usage of color and graphics to promote the product or brand and achieve marketing objectives, as eye-catching presentation is a required for sales.

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging- Market Segmentation:

The global meat, poultry and seafood packaging market can be segmented on the basis of product type, raw material type, technology type and application type. On the basis of product type, the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging market can be segmented into rigid packaging and flexible packaging, wherein, flexible packaging is expected to grow faster than rigid packaging solution due to easy handling and carrying solution along with less required material for manufacture. Rigid packaging is further segmented into corrugated box, trays, folding carton, cans, container, sleeve & others, and flexible packaging is further segmented into plastic films, bags, pouches and others, wherein, trays is expected to grow exponentially in the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging market over the forecast period, as microwaveable tray are heat resistant and can be used safely in microwave ovens, provide maximum convenience for consumer who are able to re-heat the product in its packaging. On the basis of raw material type, the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging market can be segmented into plastic, paper and metal. On the basis of technology type, the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging market can be segmented into modified atmosphere packaging, case ready packaging, vacuum packaging, active & intelligent packaging and retort packaging, wherein, modified atmosphere packaging is expected to account for significant market value and volume share, as the air is removed from the packaging chamber and replaced with a different mixture of gases specifically formulated to preserve the food from inside. On the basis of application type, the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging can be segmented into fresh & frozen, processed and ready to eat food, wherein, ready to eat food is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period to increasing usage of convenient products.

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of global meat, poultry and seafood packaging market is the government initiative to increase healthy eating results in rising healthy eating trends which have risen the demand for meat, fish and seafood production. Adding to this, the growing demand for small size and single portion item is expected to drive the growth of the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging market. Moreover the ever growing retail sector coupled with rising disposable income among individual is considered as another factor towards the growth of the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging market. In addition to this, manufacturer and retailers had witness a shift towards case ready packaging as it reduces the cost of labor and increase protection due to the usage of high barrier films which is expected to drive the growth of the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging market. Furthermore, the growing population and rising GDP along with improved living standard and growing demand for ready to eat meals in emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging. The advantageous feature of providing longer shelf life of the product and user friendly solution in terms of storage and reseal ability is expected to fuel the demand for the global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market. However, the consumer and the manufacturer of growing economies are still inclined towards fresh food product, is expected to hinder the growth of the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging.

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the meat, poultry and seafood packaging can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging is expected to witness a growing CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. North America is expected to witness a fast paced growth of meat, poultry and seafood packaging as North Americans are inclined towards convenience products. Moreover, the emerging economies such as China and India is expected to heavily contribute to the growth of the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging market due to rising disposable income and eating healthy trend. Therefore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to gain higher market value share in the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging.

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified in the global meat, poultry and seafood packaging are Bemis Company Inc., AEP Industries Inc., DuPont (EI) de Nemours, Smurfit Kappa Group, Visy Industries Holdings Pty Ltd, Tri-Mach Group Inc., Printpack, Inc., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, ABBE CORRUGATED PTY. LTD and Cambridge Packing Company.