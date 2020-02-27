MEASURING ROBOT MARKET 2019 ANALYSIS BY TRENDS, DEMAND, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGY FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Measuring Robot Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Measuring Robot Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Measuring robot, also known as robotic total station, is the measurement platform with automatic target recognition, automatic calibration, automatic angle measurement and distance measurement, automatic target tracking, automatic recording function. The primary use of robotic total stations is in surveying, which is critical and demands high precision. Robotic total stations are advanced, easy to install, reliable, and fast, due to which surveying applications contributed the largest share of over 44% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption region of Robotic Total Station, with a consumption market share nearly 39.42% in 2016. The North America accounted for the highest share of robotic total stations market in 2016, as it is a mature market for automation and robotic technology, which has already incorporated robots in various industrial and services sectors. Compared with other regions, there is high awareness in the Americas with regards to advanced technology and its advantages. This factor has contributed to the growth of robots and automation in the North America. The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption market share over 33.35% in 2016. The industries and services sector are constantly trying to improve productivity by incorporating automated solutions and robotic equipment. The advantages of robotic total stations over traditional surveying equipment include factors such as cost reduction, precision, and speed, which are the primary considerations in mining and construction applications. APAC accounted for the smallest market share of robotic total stations market in 2016, as it is a cost-conscious region with small and medium-scale construction and surveying contractors who are averse to investing in cost-intensive technologies. However, the region is witnessing growth in the adoption of traditional total stations owing to increased awareness with respect to the advantages of robotic total stations.

The global Measuring Robot market is valued at 880 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Measuring Robot volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Measuring Robot market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hexagon

Topcon

Trimble

HILTE

…

Segment by Type

0.5” Accuracy

1” Accuracy

2” and Other Accuracy

Segment by Application

Surveying

Engineering and Construction

Excavation

Segment by Regions

North America

United States

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

Measuring Robot Manufacturers

Measuring Robot Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Measuring Robot Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

