MEA CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2023

MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services forms the foundational layer of cloud-based computing, allowing users to build virtualized IT platforms that scale easily. In this mode, users can quickly configure third-party managed hardware in a virtualized environment. Users can access these resources through a browser-based management console or API.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The growth can be attributed to rising investments by the regional governments and private firms in upcoming technologies. Moreover, increasing awareness among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) for cloud technology is fueling demand for this market.

The global MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AWS

Microsoft Corporation

Google, Inc.

IBM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SME

Large Organization

