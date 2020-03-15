MCB and MCCB Market 2019 Global Industry Segmented by Size, Share, Development, Sales Revenue, Technologies and Estimated Forecast till 2023

Overview

The global MCB and MCCB market is expected to be valued at USD 11,513.9 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Market Research Future (MRFR) in the report envelop segmentation and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. MCB and MCCB are the electromagnetic devices that automatically switches off the electrical circuit in order to save the home appliances in case of short circuit in the event of an abnormal condition, such as an overload of current and fault in electrical component. These are the electrical protection device that provides protection by combining a temperature sensitive device and current sensitive electromagnetic device. It protects against the ground faults, short circuits, and thermal overloads.

However, the MCB and MCCBs are vulnerable to heat and cause slow tripping, which can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Siemens (Germany),

ABB (Switzerland),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd (Japan),

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd (Japan),

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US),

Havells India Ltd (India),

Schneider Electric (France),

Legrand (France),

Eaton (Ireland),

Chint Group (China), And

Noark Electric (US).

Segmental Analysis

Extensive research of the MCB and MCCB market segments the market by type, rated current, and end-use.

On the basis of type, the MCB and MCCB market can be segmented into MCB and MCCB. The MCCB segment dominated the market with a value of USD 4,909.5 million in 2018 and can go up to USD 7,105.7 million by 2023. Meanwhile, the MCB segment is also expected to have a growth with a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period.

On the basis of rated current, the MCB and MCCB market has been segmented into Up to 20 A, 21–75 A, 76–250 A, 251–800 A, and Above 800 A. The 76–250 A segment is in the leading position and is valued at USD 2,413.9 million in 2018, which can go up to USD 3,493.7 million by 2023. The segment is expected to beat other sub-segments at 7.67% CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the MCB and MCCB market comprises power generation, transmission & distribution, residential & commercial, manufacturing & process industries, transportation, and others (agriculture and defense). The residential and commercial segment held the maximum market share and with a valuation of USD 3,058.1 million in 2018. It can rise to USD 4,500.5 million by 2023. However, manufacturing & process industries segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in application of machines, motors, and control systems in manufacturing and process industries. Hence, appropriate devices are required for protecting the machines and motors.

Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the MCB and MCCB market spans across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia-Pacific is leading the market with its market value at USD 2,776.1 million in 2018. The regional market value can go up to USD 4,055.4 million by 2023 with an impressive 7.87% CAGR during the forecast period. The continuous upgrade of the existing T&D infrastructure and the inaccessibility of electricity with the increasing demand of power, drive the MCB and MCCB market in Asia-Pacific. China is leading in Asia-Pacific with a CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period. Increasing investments from China in transmission and distribution increases the demand for MCBs and MCCBs. Residences and industries are the primary contributors in China’s economy, which drives the demand for natural gas and electricity. Hence, it also increases the demand for MCB and MCCB market in Asia-Pacific. This number is expected to further increase during the forecast period.

Europe has the second largest market share in the MCB and MCCB market. Increasing investments in adding renewable energy power into the power system and decentralization of power distribution are the major factors driving the market for MCB and MCCB in Europe. The regional market has a value of USD 2,045.7 million in 2018, which is expected to increase and exceed to USD 2,846.0 million by 2023 at a 6.83% CAGR during the forecast period.

Germany is leading in Europe for MCB and MCCB market. In Germany, renewable electricity generation achieved 33% of total power generation in 2017, with a goal of eliminating CO2 emissions by 80% and further increase the share of renewable energy in total energy to 60% by 2050. The MCB and MCCB market is expected to be valued at USD 887.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period.

Industry Related News

In July 2018, Siemens (Germany) contracted with Trung Nam Group (Vietnam) for a solar farm with a module capacity of 258 megawatts peak in Vietnam to supply inverters, power- and distribution transformers, gas-insulated medium-voltage switchgear, circuit-breakers, and a monitoring and control system. This contract had helped the company gain a larger market share in China.

In November 2018, ABB (Switzerland) opened a new manufacturing facility worth USD 300 million in Xiamen, China. This facility is primarily focused on the development and manufacture of products and solutions for electrification products and power grids divisions wherein MCB and MCCB are used.

