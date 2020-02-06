MATTRESSES MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Mattresses – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Mattresses Market 2019

A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as a bed or as part of a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc., or a framework of metal springs. The mattress support layer, also known as its core, includes all the layers below the quilting and comfort layers of a mattress.

The key factors driving the growth of the mattress market are growing innerspring mattress segment, increasing number of bedrooms, influence of hospitality and real estate, growing online sales, growth in construction sector, rising frequency of home renovation activities and rise of luxury mattress segment. Some noteworthy trends of this industry are preference for customized mattresses, need for multifunctional beds, growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses, and introduction of online bed-in-a-box.

The global Mattresses market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mattresses market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Mattresses in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mattresses in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Mattresses market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Mattresses market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Corsicana Bedding

Innocor

King Koil

Kingsdown

Relyon

Restonic Mattress

Select Comfort

Serta Simmons Bedding

Sleep

Silentnight

Tempur Sealy International

Market size by Product

Twin

Full

Queen

King Size

Queen Size

Market size by End User

Conventional Furniture Stores

Department Stores

Specialty Bedding Outlets

Direct-To-Consumer

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mattresses Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mattresses Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Twin

1.4.3 Full

1.4.4 Queen

1.4.5 King Size

1.4.6 Queen Size

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Mattresses Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Conventional Furniture Stores

1.5.3 Department Stores

1.5.4 Specialty Bedding Outlets

1.5.5 Direct-To-Consumer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mattresses Market Size

2.1.1 Global Mattresses Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Mattresses Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Mattresses Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Mattresses Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Mattresses Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Corsicana Bedding

11.1.1 Corsicana Bedding Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Corsicana Bedding Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Corsicana Bedding Mattresses Products Offered

11.1.5 Corsicana Bedding Recent Development

11.2 Innocor

11.2.1 Innocor Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Innocor Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Innocor Mattresses Products Offered

11.2.5 Innocor Recent Development

11.3 King Koil

11.3.1 King Koil Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.King Koil Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 King Koil Mattresses Products Offered

11.3.5 King Koil Recent Development

11.4 Kingsdown

11.4.1 Kingsdown Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Kingsdown Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Kingsdown Mattresses Products Offered

11.4.5 Kingsdown Recent Development

11.5 Relyon

11.5.1 Relyon Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Relyon Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Relyon Mattresses Products Offered

11.5.5 Relyon Recent Development

11.6 Restonic Mattress

11.6.1 Restonic Mattress Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Restonic Mattress Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Restonic Mattress Mattresses Products Offered

11.6.5 Restonic Mattress Recent Development

11.7 Select Comfort

11.7.1 Select Comfort Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Select Comfort Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Select Comfort Mattresses Products Offered

11.7.5 Select Comfort Recent Development

11.8 Serta Simmons Bedding

11.8.1 Serta Simmons Bedding Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Serta Simmons Bedding Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Serta Simmons Bedding Mattresses Products Offered

11.8.5 Serta Simmons Bedding Recent Development

11.9 Sleep

11.9.1 Sleep Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Sleep Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Sleep Mattresses Products Offered

11.9.5 Sleep Recent Development

11.10 Silentnight

11.10.1 Silentnight Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Silentnight Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Silentnight Mattresses Products Offered

11.10.5 Silentnight Recent Development

11.11 Tempur Sealy International

