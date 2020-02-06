MATTRESSES MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Mattresses – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as a bed or as part of a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc., or a framework of metal springs. The mattress support layer, also known as its core, includes all the layers below the quilting and comfort layers of a mattress.
The key factors driving the growth of the mattress market are growing innerspring mattress segment, increasing number of bedrooms, influence of hospitality and real estate, growing online sales, growth in construction sector, rising frequency of home renovation activities and rise of luxury mattress segment. Some noteworthy trends of this industry are preference for customized mattresses, need for multifunctional beds, growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses, and introduction of online bed-in-a-box.
The global Mattresses market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mattresses market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Mattresses in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mattresses in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Mattresses market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Mattresses market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Corsicana Bedding
Innocor
King Koil
Kingsdown
Relyon
Restonic Mattress
Select Comfort
Serta Simmons Bedding
Sleep
Silentnight
Tempur Sealy International
Market size by Product
Twin
Full
Queen
King Size
Queen Size
Market size by End User
Conventional Furniture Stores
Department Stores
Specialty Bedding Outlets
Direct-To-Consumer
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mattresses Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Mattresses Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Twin
1.4.3 Full
1.4.4 Queen
1.4.5 King Size
1.4.6 Queen Size
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Mattresses Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Conventional Furniture Stores
1.5.3 Department Stores
1.5.4 Specialty Bedding Outlets
1.5.5 Direct-To-Consumer
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Mattresses Market Size
2.1.1 Global Mattresses Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Mattresses Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Mattresses Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Mattresses Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Mattresses Revenue by Regions
……..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Corsicana Bedding
11.1.1 Corsicana Bedding Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Corsicana Bedding Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Corsicana Bedding Mattresses Products Offered
11.1.5 Corsicana Bedding Recent Development
11.2 Innocor
11.2.1 Innocor Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Innocor Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Innocor Mattresses Products Offered
11.2.5 Innocor Recent Development
11.3 King Koil
11.3.1 King Koil Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.King Koil Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 King Koil Mattresses Products Offered
11.3.5 King Koil Recent Development
11.4 Kingsdown
11.4.1 Kingsdown Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Kingsdown Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Kingsdown Mattresses Products Offered
11.4.5 Kingsdown Recent Development
11.5 Relyon
11.5.1 Relyon Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Relyon Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Relyon Mattresses Products Offered
11.5.5 Relyon Recent Development
11.6 Restonic Mattress
11.6.1 Restonic Mattress Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Restonic Mattress Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Restonic Mattress Mattresses Products Offered
11.6.5 Restonic Mattress Recent Development
11.7 Select Comfort
11.7.1 Select Comfort Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Select Comfort Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Select Comfort Mattresses Products Offered
11.7.5 Select Comfort Recent Development
11.8 Serta Simmons Bedding
11.8.1 Serta Simmons Bedding Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Serta Simmons Bedding Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Serta Simmons Bedding Mattresses Products Offered
11.8.5 Serta Simmons Bedding Recent Development
11.9 Sleep
11.9.1 Sleep Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Sleep Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Sleep Mattresses Products Offered
11.9.5 Sleep Recent Development
11.10 Silentnight
11.10.1 Silentnight Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Silentnight Mattresses Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Silentnight Mattresses Products Offered
11.10.5 Silentnight Recent Development
11.11 Tempur Sealy International
Continued…..
