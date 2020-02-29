Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market Display Significant Growth by 2028

Maternity vitamins and supplements are part of dietary supplements that are intended to be used before, after and during pregnancy. The consumption of maternity vitamins and supplements has increased over the years primarily driven by increased recommendation by gynecologists. The demand for maternity vitamins and supplements is increasing developing countries such as India and China, due to increasing awareness about vitamin deficiencies during pregnancy and benefits of supplements. A number of government initiatives, and healthcare personnel recommendations are some of the factors that is increasing awareness in such regions.

Folic acid, iodine, calcium and iron, are some of the important vitamins and minerals that are generally included in the maternal vitamins and supplements. Folic acid prevents neural tube birth defects that may affect the brain and the spinal cord. Calcium in the maternal vitamins and supplements helps maintain the bone density of the mother and supports the growth of the baby’s bones. Iodine is another critical element that is required for healthy function of the thyroid during pregnancy. Deficiency in Iodine can result in stunted growth and could even lead to miscarriage or still birth.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3316

Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising in awareness and increase in prescription of maternity vitamins and supplements are the main drivers of the market. Rising concerns regarding chromosome abnormality, congenital heart defect, inherited metabolic disorder, Down syndrome, and other disorders, compelled mothers to take maternity vitamins and supplements to diminish the chances of birth defects. Furthermore, stressful lifestyle has resulted in irregular eating and sleeping habits that lead to mineral and vitamin deficiencies that could trigger complications during the period of pregnancies. Such factors further drive the growth of the maternity vitamins and supplements market. However, some of the maternity vitamins and supplements may lead to nausea or increase nausea in women who are already nauseous. Such factors could hinder the growth of the maternity vitamins and supplements market during the forecast period.

Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market: Segmentation

The global Maternity Vitamins and Supplements market is segmented by product type, form type, distribution channel and region:

Based on the product type, the global Maternity Vitamins and Supplements market is segmented into:

Prenatal Vitamins

Postnatal Vitamins

Based on the form type, the global Maternity Vitamins and Supplements market is segmented into:

Tablets & Capsules

Powders

Gummy

Based on the distribution channel, the global Maternity Vitamins and Supplements market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3316

Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market: Overview

Maternity Vitamins and Supplements market is segmented into product type, form type, distribution channel and regions. Maternity Vitamins and Supplements can be broadly classified into prenatal Maternity Vitamins and Supplements and postnatal maternity vitamin and supplements. The prenatal segment of the maternity vitamins and supplements market occupies the largest share globally.

Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America has emerged as a significant market for the maternity vitamins and supplements market. Increase in awareness, early adoption of new technologies and products, increased healthcare spending has made North America an attractive market for maternity vitamins and supplements market. However, high birth rates, risk of malnutrition and birth defects in the Asia Pacific Region, making it more likely to have a high CAGR for maternity vitamins and supplements market during the forecast period.

Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market: Key Players

The presence of a large number of players offering maternity vitamins and supplements the market is highly competitive. Some of the Key players in the Maternity Vitamins and Supplements market include, Nestlé, S.A., Jean Coutu Group, NATURELO Premium Supplements, Garden of Life, MegaFood, Metagenics, Douglas Laboratories, Nature’s Way, among others. One of the key strategies that key players in the maternity vitamins and supplements market apply is the development and launch of new products in the market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market Segments

Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market Dynamics

Market Size

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Report [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/report/3316/maternity-vitamins-and-supplements-market