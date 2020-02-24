Maternal Nutrition Products Market Showcases Future Status of Prime Manufacturers Across Major Economies during 2018-2027

Consumption of maternal nutrition products has increased dramatically in the past few decades owing to a growing focus on maternal nutrition and health. A plethora of scientific and medical studies have also emphasized the consumption of maternal nutrition products during pregnancy. Among modern parents, a growing interest in providing essential nutrients to pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers is observed which is, in turn, propelling the demand for maternal nutrition products. Further, several government-funded maternal nutrition programs are being organized to address the growing concerns of maternal under-nutrition, in turn, driving the demand for maternal nutrition products. Factors as such are likely to augur well for the futuristic growth of the Maternal Nutrition Products Market during the period of forecast.

A considerable demand for maternal nutrition products prevails among pregnant women and new mothers. In addition, millennial mothers represent a population of health-conscious consumers that seek convenience in their purchase of maternal nutrition products. Further, online platforms are significantly contributing to the sales of maternal nutrition products where community websites of modern mothers stress on the importance of maternal nutrition products. Increasing demand for supplements is expected to propel the growth of the maternal nutrition products market in the near future.

Fact.MR has analyzed several key aspects pushing the sales of maternal nutrition products. The research report on global maternal nutrition products market includes incisive market insights on various factors. With this research, key revenue pockets across the globe can be identified. Moreover, the research also provides analysis of key participants involved in the global maternal nutrition products market. To name a few, the research report covers analysis on market participants such as BASF SE (BASF Nutrition), Helios BioNutrition Pvt. Ltd., Abbott Nutrition, Danone, Contract Nutra, Zahler, Matsun Nutrition and Pharmavite.

Growing Concern of Maternal Depression During Pregnancy Expected to Fuel Sales

Maternal depression including micronutrient and macronutrient deficiencies is a major health problems in various developing countries, typically South Asia. About 38 percent of pregnant women across the globe are anemic with second highest prevalence of anemia observed in South Asia (about 52%). Maternal depression owing to under nutrition becomes a major life threatening concern for the child as well as the mother. It becomes essential that nutrition products during pregnancy should be delivered and consumed to avoid maternal depression. This can be achieved by improving the delivery of nutritional food with products facilitating protein intake, IFA (iron and folic acid) intake, calcium and in some cases, food fortification. For instance, MNCH (Maternal Neonatal and Child Health) program was initiated in developing countries such as Bangladesh to address nutritional challenges in the country. This is expected to fuel the consumption of nutrition products to avoid depression situations and promote child and parent health.

Increasing Birth Rates Continues to Create Opportunities for Manufacturers

Increasing birth rate, especially in developing economies, is expected to trigger the demand for maternal nutrition products. According to analysis of Population Reference Bureau, the population across the world in 2017 was 7.5 billion which is expected to increase by 31% to reach 9.8 billion by 2050. High birth rates worldwide are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for maternal nutritional products, owing to increasing awareness regarding deficiency issues associated with pregnancy impacting child health.

Infant development is a main factor that has a significant impact on the maternal nutrition products market growth. Lack of nutrients such as calcium, Vitamin A, zinc and folate can result in serious infant disorders or chronic diseases such as cancer, hypertension, diabetes and other cardiovascular diseases as the child grows. It becomes impetrative for the mother to consume all essential nutrients before, during and even post pregnancy. Several conferences have been organized to promote the significance of maternal nutrition and its importance. For example, conference on nutrition for cognitive development of infants by Vietnam Association of Gynecology and Obstetrics was conducted recently. According to this conference, Vietnamese mothers receive less than half of the nutrition, especially calcium and insufficient lipid content through their regular meals. Such infant development programs spread the importance of nutrition products during pregnancy thus aiding the consumption of maternal nutrition products. Market participants can focus on emerging economies such as Vietnam and Bangladesh to provide maternal nutrition products to these malnutrition inflicted countries.

The research report on global maternal nutrition products market offers a high level market understanding regarding consumption of various nutrients such as calcium, zinc, Vitamin A, folates, and lipids across regions in the globe. Global maternal nutrition products market research study focuses on providing in-depth analysis on various market aspects that influence the sales of maternal nutrition products and hence the growth of the global market. Additionally, the research report covers analysis on current market scenario and future market condition across important regions with a multitude of analysis covering every aspect of the market. New developments and trends have also been included in this research study. The research report on global maternal nutrition products market includes a forecast analysis for a nine year timeline, starting from 2018 till 2027. The readers of this research report can gain actionable intelligence with which they can make informed decisions and formulate key growth strategies in the years to follow.

