Matcha Tea Market Research Report by Size, Value Share, Trend, Global Analysis, Key Players Review and Forecast | Increase in Health Benefits

Matcha Tea a Speciality tea, although formed from finely powdered green tea; has different processes of harvesting and preparing. Harvested by covering the tea plant with a cloth Matcha Tea is prepared by simmering the tea power and then whisking the decoction to froth using a bamboo stick. These different processes offer it a better texture, a deep flavour along with high degrees of amino acid/ L-theanine that inhibit probable side-effects of caffeine. According to medical science, L-Theanine acting upon the brains functioning gives a feeling of relaxation & well-being. By creating alpha waves, it induces a relaxed yet alert state.

Also increasing acceptance and adoption of this tea as a result of changing lifestyle in the developing countries is contributing to foster the market growth. Similarly, improving lifestyle fuelled by the spreading urbanization & improving economy is propelling the market growth of Matcha Tea. On the other hand, high initial investment factor is challenging the growth of this labour intensive market. The latest trend observed during the analysis is matcha-infused drinks and desserts.

Moreover, consumption of this tea ensures supply of vitamins and minerals in small amount and rich antioxidants such as polyphenols, a tried & tested formula to prevent heart disease and cancer as well as to control blood pressure, sugar levels, and aging. Similarly, EGCG, another polyphenol in matcha is effective for boosting metabolism of the body. While slowing the growth of cancer cells. These health benefits offered by the Matcha Tea are widening its uptake all over and augmenting its demand are escalating its market size on the global platform. Over the past couple of years Match Tea has evolved greatly. Gauging & evaluating the potential of this speciality Tea market to upsurge in the years to come, Market Research Future has recently published a study report asserting that the global Matcha Tea Market will accrue e USD 5.62 Billion by 2023, registering 9.69% of a CAGR during the period of 2017 to 2023. Growing health conscious populace is predominantly driving the market growth. Owing to its health benefits Matcha Tea is increasingly getting included in speciality diets, Clinical/ Medical Nutrition and weight loss programs. Growing prevalence of deadly diseases like cancer, diabetes along with the disorders like obesity, insomnia & others among others provide impetus to the market growth of Match Tea.

Key Players:

The market is substantially competitive yet consolidated due to the limited number of players operating in the market. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. The Key players operating in the market compete based on product portfolio, quality & product launch, and reputation. They aim to achieve this by providing excellent customer service, reliable delivery, competitive pricing, and free shipping.

Well established players partner with the raw material suppliers to provide the best-quality Matcha Tea in the market, they invest heavily in the R&D to develop new taste and attractive packaging. The significant growth in the market and immense revenue generation opportunities are attracting several new players to enter the Matcha Tea market.

Marukyu Koyamaen Co. Ltd. (Japan),

The Unilever Group (U.K.),

Nestlé SA (Switzerland),

Tata Global Beverages Ltd (India),

Aiya Co. Ltd. (Japan),

AOI Tea Company (U.S.)

ITO EN, LTD. (Japan)

are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Matcha Tea Market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 25, 2018 – Tea House (US) a hub for speciality Tea introduced Match Tea blended with Rice Beeer naming it as Matcha Beeer. This green brew is developed after years of trials to give the best one. Rice Beeer was specifically chosen due to its low alhcol content, light finish and natural sweetness. The Tea House says that the best time to enjoy the Matcha Beeer is after the workout or just before the sunset.

February 10, 2018 – Japanese convenience stores, one of Kyoto’s best chain confectioners introduced its new product – ‘matcha green tea bun’.

Regional Analysis:

The global Matcha Tea Market is “Spread across” can be used to increase the readability. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and will grow at a CAGR of 9.69%. Europe will be the fastest growing region in matcha tea market, market value will grow at a CAGR of 10%. Latin American countries offer ample expansion opportunities for major players. The growing awareness about various health benefits of matcha tea in North America, Latin America & Middle East will support the market growth during the review period.

Segments:

Global Matcha Tea Market is segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Type : Comprises Caffeinated & Decaffeinated.

By Form: Loose Leaf, Powder, Tea Bags and other.

By Formulation: Plain & Flavoured.

By Distribution: Store Based and Non-Store Based.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Segment Flavoured Matcha Tea is expected to perceive a higher growth rate during the review period.

Whereas, Segment Store based will lead the global Matcha Tea market during 2017-2023.