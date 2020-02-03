Matcha Tea Market Analysis Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Matcha Tea Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Matcha is shade-grown green tea, and it is famous for being used in the tea ceremony of Japan; the leaves of which are hand-picked, steamed, air dried, de-stemmed and slow-ground on granite wheels to produce a calming, antioxidant powerhouse drink which burns fat and increases energy and focus.

Matcha tea is unique because the process of shading and harvesting increases the content of L-Theanine, an amino acid that helps balance the caffeine. While matcha may contain the same caffeine as other types of tea, the L-Theanine is known to create calmness without drowsiness.

Scope of the Report:

Matcha is currently the fastest growing segment of the global tea market. The global matcha tea market driving due to increasing demand for matcha tea in many consumers’ as it has many health benefits. Matcha tea contains comparatively high antioxidant content which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Increasing ceremonial tea consumptions and tea parties is also driving market for matcha tea. Due to matcha tea’s energy boosting property along with the health benefits consumption of matcha tea is increasing in corporate world. Trend of tea and coffee shops like Starbucks is increasing globally which is driving matcha tea market. Trend of adding varieties of flavors in the matcha tea is also driving market in youths globally. Easy availability of matcha tea products in retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarket and online stores is one of the key drivers of matcha tea market.

Aiya dominated the market, with accounted for 24.84% of the Matcha Teasales market share in 2016. Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea are the key players and accounted for 17.33%, 14.68% respectively of the overall Matcha Tea market share in 2016. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan and China. It has unshakable status in this field.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Matcha Tea is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 1820 million US$ in 2024, from 1390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Matcha Tea in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aiya

Marushichi Seicha

ShaoXing Royal Tea

Marukyu Koyamaen

ujimatcha

Yanoen

AOI Seicha

DoMatcha

Market Segment by Type, covers

Drinking-use Matcha Tea

Additive-use Matcha Tea

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Drinking Tea

Pastry

Ice Cream

Beverage

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

