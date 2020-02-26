Mastitis Market Research, Competitive Landscape, Company Assessment and Industry Analysis 2019-2023

The Global Mastitis Market is expected to reach over 18,338 Million USD by 2023, growing at approximately 15.07% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). In the year 2017, the market had valued at USD 7,898.05 Million. Mastitis Market Research Report Information by Type (Human, Bovine), by Treatment (Antibiotics, Pain Relievers, Surgery, Vaccines, Others), by End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Veterinary Centers, Others) and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Mastitis Market – Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Pfizer (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Oncogenex (U.S.), Apthera Inc (U.K), BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Oncothyreon Inc (US), Astellas (Japan), Bipar Sciences (U.S.), Puma Biotechnology (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), AstraZeneca (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K), Genentech (U.S), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), Accord Healthcare, Inc. (India), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Mastitis Market – Insights

Mastitis refers to a kind of infection occurring in the tissues of mammary glands in the breast. The mastitis usually affects women who are breastfeeding as a result of a blocked duct. In cows, mastitis occurs as a result of chemical, mechanical, or thermal injury to the cow’s udder.

In addition to the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle other factors driving the market growth include, increasing female geriatric population, exposure to harmful radiation, heredity reasons and genetic mutations (abnormal changes) coupled with the increasing governmental initiatives. Unavailability of absolute treatment presages the large scope for the market to evolve further and prompting to pharmaceutical companies to invest increasingly in R&D to discover novel more effective medicines.

Mastitis Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas mastitis market is expected to show extensive growth owing to increasing number of patient population for mastitis, and technological advancement in the healthcare. Moreover, high health care spending and increasing government support for research & development are expected to boost the market growth.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global market. The increasing focus of various government agencies on treating mastitis and increasing investment in healthcare domain to improve treatment methods of rare diseases will fuel the growth of the market. The growing public awareness will boost the European market.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing mastitis market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to the availability of technology and huge healthcare spending. Rapidly developing the economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives for research & development are projected to drive the market in China and India over the assessment period. Alongside, there is a huge growth outlook for the market in the developing countries as these countries are encouraging research and development in healthcare management.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Mastitis Market – Segmentation

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics;

By Types: Comprises Invasive Lobular Carcinoma, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, and other.

By Treatment: Chemotherapy (Antimetabolites, Anthracyclines, Taxanes & Alkylating Agents), Surgery & Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy (Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors &Monoclonal Antibodies), Biologic Therapy, Hormone Therapy (selective estrogen-receptor modulators (SERMs), aromatase inhibitors) etc.

By End Users: Private Pharmacies and Hospital Pharmacies, etc.

By Regions: APAC, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Segment Chemotherapy holds the largest share as in 45% of the market.

