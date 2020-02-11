Masterbatch Market by Manufacturers, by SWOT Analysis and Volume Forecast to 2025

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Masterbatch Market Research Report 2019”.

Masterbatch (MB) is a solid or liquid additive for plastic used for coloring plastics (color masterbatch) or imparting other properties to plastics (additive masterbatch). Masterbatch is a concentrated mixture of pigments and/or additives encapsulated during a heat process into a carrier resin which is then cooled and cut into a granular shape.

White masterbatch demand is growing due to their ability to provide opacity as well as base color to plastics used extensively in milk pouches, milk bottles, plastic bags, food material packaging and pharmaceutical packaging.

This report focuses on Masterbatch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Masterbatch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Clariant

Schulman

Cabot

PolyOne

Alok Masterbatches

Americhem

Ampacet

Hongmei Plastic Masterbatch

GABRIEL-CHEMIE

Guangdong Charming

Hubron

Ingenia Polymers

Ngai Hing Hong

Plastiblends

Plastika Kritis

Poddar Pigments

Polyplast Mueller

RTP

Tosaf

Yangxi Huaqiang Color Master Batch Factory

Market Segment by Products/Types

White

Black

Color

Additive

The worldwide market for Masterbatch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Masterbatch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Applications/End-Users

Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

