Master Data Management Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2023

This report analyzes the global master data management market by type (customer data, supplier data) professional service (implementation & deployment service, consulting service) industry (BFSI, healthcare) deployment (on-premise, cloud); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The master data management market was valued at USD 4.08 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12.43 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.
The major players in global master data management market include:
- SAP SE (Germany)
• SAS Institute, Inc (US)
• IBM Corporation (US)
• Oracle Corporation (US)
• Tibco Software, Inc (US)
• Informatica Corporation (US)
• Teradata Corporation (US)
• Orchestra Networks (US)
• Riversand Technologies, Inc. (US)
• Talend (US)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries
On the basis of type, the global master data management market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Customer Data
• Supplier Data
On the basis of professional service, the global master data management market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Implementation & Deployment Service
• Consulting Service
On the basis of industry, the global master data management market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
• Healthcare
On the basis of deployment, the global master data management market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Cloud
• On premise
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
- Executive Summary
- Scope Of The Report
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Scope Of The Study
2.2.1. Research Objectives
2.2.2. Assumptions & Limitations
2.3. Markets Structure
- Market Research Methodology
3.1. Research Process
3.2. Secondary Research
3.3. Primary Research
3.4. Forecast Model
- Market Landscape
4.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4. Rivalry
4.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
4.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Master Data Management Market
- Market Overview Of Master Data Management Market
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Growth Drivers
5.3. Impact Analysis
5.4. Market Challenges
- Market Trends
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Growth Trends
6.3. Impact Analysis
- Master Data Management Market, By Professional Service
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Implementation & Deployment Service
7.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
7.2.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
7.3. Maintenance & Support Service
7.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
7.3.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
7.4. Consulting Service
7.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
7.4.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
- Master Data Management Market, By Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Customer Data
8.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.2.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.3. Supplier Data
8.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.3.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.4. Product Data
8.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.4.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.5. Others
8.5.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.5.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Continued……
