MASTER DATA MANAGEMENT CDS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

The market for master data management of customer data goes beyond just data relating to customers. The solutions also can govern other “party”-type data, such as supplier master data. Solutions in this market are part of an overall master data management strategy. They help enterprises support customer relationships and other customer-related strategies. Increasingly, end-user organizations are exploiting this technology as the heart of a digital business transformation.
In 2018, the global Master Data Management CDS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Master Data Management CDS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Master Data Management CDS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Informatica
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Ataccama
Talend
Oracle
TIBCO Software
Profisee
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Retail
Financial
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Master Data Management CDS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Master Data Management CDS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
