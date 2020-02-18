Massive unexplored CDSS Market is Creating a Major Opportunity for the Market

The clinical decision support system market size is expected to cross $1.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% between 2016-2022. The CDSS market is driven by five major factors, including growing demand for advanced healthcare information systems, growing investments by HIT players, growing need for remote patient monitoring services, and increasing support from government organizations.

The massive unexplored CDSS across the globe has created abundant opportunities for the major players to exploit the potential of the CDSS market. Although, there has been significant development in the developed economies of European Union (EU) and the U.S., the clinical decision support system market is still at its nascent form, especially in the developing countries of Asia, Latin America, and Africa. A high growth in numbers of end user including hospitals, and pharmacy has been witnessed in the developing countries of these regions, which provides immense growth opportunities for the CDSS market.

Some of the key companies operating in the CDSS market include Cerner Corporation, RELX Group PLC, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, McKesson Corporation, Zynx Health Incorporated, International Business Machine Corporation, Siemens AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Meditech and Wolters Kluwer.

GLOBAL CDSS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Integrated CDSS Solutions

Standalone CDSS Solutions

By Application

Drug Dosing Support

Clinical Guidelines

Clinical Reminders

Drug-Drug Interactions

Drug Allergy Alerts

Others

By Model

Knowledge-based CDSS Solutions

Non-Knowledge-Based CDSS Solutions

By Mode of Delivery

On-Premises

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Healthcare Provider Entity Capacity

Less than 100 Beds

100–199 Beds

200–299 Beds

300–399 Beds

400–499 Beds

More than 500 Beds

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Western Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Central & Eastern Europe Russia Rest of Central & Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

