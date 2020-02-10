Massive MIMO Technology Market– New Innovations, Application, Recent Technology Updates & Forecast 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Massive MIMO Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The “Massive MIMO Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” report provides analysis of the Massive MIMO technology market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, 2017 is considered as the base year, and data for 2016 has been provided as historical information.



The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the expansion of the Massive MIMO technology market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the expansion of the market during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the expansion of the market, in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region-wise, prominent countries/regions covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the Massive MIMO technology market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type of antennas, spectrum, technology, and countries/regions are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Massive MIMO Technology Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global Massive MIMO technology market provides a detailed cross-segment and cross-country analysis based on the different segments including antennas, spectrum, and technology. Based on type of antennas, the massive MIMO technology market is segmented into 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R, and 128T &128R and above. By spectrum, the market is divided into TDD and FDD. In terms of technology, the massive MIMO technology market is classified into LTE advanced, LTE advanced pro, and 5G. Furthermore, based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Global Massive MIMO Technology Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Massive MIMO Technology Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZTE Corporation among others. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by strategic collaborations with other industry players. For instance, in April 2018, Nokia collaborated with Filtronic plc to develop FDD-LTE Massive MIMO antenna. The new antenna is a FDD, LTE dual band antenna designed to integrate Nokia AirScale radio solution in a 16 receive 16 transmit (16T16R) configuration.



