Mass Spectrometry Market Report 2018 By Company Information: Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bruker, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Inc., SHIMADZU CORPORATION, LECO, Others

The mass spectrometry market accounted to USD 5.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Global Mass Spectrometry Market, By Technology (Single Mass Spectrometry (Ion trap, Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption/ Ionization -Time of Flight, Quadrupole), Hybrid Mass Spectrometry (Gas Chromatography – Mass Spectrometry, Liquid Chromatography – Mass Spectrometry, Triple quadrupole liquid chromatography – Mass Spectrometry, Quadrupole Time of Flight Liquid Chromatography – Mass Spectrometry, Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry, Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry)), By Product Type (Equipment, Reagents and consumables, Services), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Industrial Chemistry, Environmental Testing, Food & Beverage Testing, Others), By End User (Pharma/biopharmaceuticals, Industrial sectors, Academia and Government and Applied markets), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast to 2024.
Report Definition:
Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique which is used to identify the quantity and type of chemical in a given sample. The mass spectrometry analyzes the mass-to-charge ratio of ions in simple and complex mixtures.
Report Segmentation:
By technology:
- Single Mass Spectrometry
- Hybrid Mass Spectrometry
By product type:
- Equipment
- Reagents
- Consumables
- Services
On the basis of application:
- Pharmaceuticals
- Biotechnology
- Industrial Chemistry
- Environmental Testing
- Food & Beverage Testing, Others
On the basis of end-users:
- Pharma/Biopharmaceuticals
- Industrial Sectors
- Academia And Government And Applied Markets
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Competitive Analysis of Global Mass Spectrometry Market:
The mass spectrometry market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mass spectrometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Key Players Mentioned:
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Waters Corporation
- Bruker Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Kore Technologies, Ltd.
- Dani Instruments S.P.A.
- Leco Corporation
- Among others.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing government funding in life science research
- R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies
- Technological advancement to adopt the new technology
- Growing concerns related to food safety
- High initial costs for installing the equipments
- Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals
