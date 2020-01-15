Mass Spectrometry Market Report 2018 By Company Information: Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bruker, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Inc., SHIMADZU CORPORATION, LECO, Others

The mass spectrometry market accounted to USD 5.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Request for Free Sample Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mass-spectrometry-market

Global Mass Spectrometry Market, By Technology (Single Mass Spectrometry (Ion trap, Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption/ Ionization -Time of Flight, Quadrupole), Hybrid Mass Spectrometry (Gas Chromatography – Mass Spectrometry, Liquid Chromatography – Mass Spectrometry, Triple quadrupole liquid chromatography – Mass Spectrometry, Quadrupole Time of Flight Liquid Chromatography – Mass Spectrometry, Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry, Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry)), By Product Type (Equipment, Reagents and consumables, Services), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Industrial Chemistry, Environmental Testing, Food & Beverage Testing, Others), By End User (Pharma/biopharmaceuticals, Industrial sectors, Academia and Government and Applied markets), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast to 2024.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

• Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Segmentation

• Comparison

• Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• MEA

• APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

• List of abbreviations

See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.

Access Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-mass-spectrometry-market

Report Definition:

Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique which is used to identify the quantity and type of chemical in a given sample. The mass spectrometry analyzes the mass-to-charge ratio of ions in simple and complex mixtures.

Report Segmentation:

By technology:

Single Mass Spectrometry

Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

By product type:

Equipment

Reagents

Consumables

Services

On the basis of application:

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing, Others

On the basis of end-users:

Pharma/Biopharmaceuticals

Industrial Sectors

Academia And Government And Applied Markets

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Speak to Analyst about the Global Mass Spectrometry Market @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-mass-spectrometry-market

Competitive Analysis of Global Mass Spectrometry Market:

The mass spectrometry market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mass spectrometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players Mentioned:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Kore Technologies, Ltd.

Dani Instruments S.P.A.

Leco Corporation

Among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing government funding in life science research

R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies

Technological advancement to adopt the new technology

Growing concerns related to food safety

High initial costs for installing the equipments

Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals

View Full Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mass-spectrometry-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]