Mass Notifications Systems Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Mass Notifications Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mass Notifications Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
A Mass Notification System (MNS) enables users to broadcast notifications to individuals or groups, such as customers, employees, citizens, and government officials, in order to keep everyone informed before/during/ after some specific events or disasters. These systems are extremely helpful in coordinating with masses during relief and rescue operations. Mass Notification systems facilitates robust analytics, distributed contact data, flexible group management, language localization, various options for contact data management, and a globalized approach to optimize voice and SMS routing.
Mass notification systems offers front-line communication technology which notifies people about possible safety measures in case of danger and guides them accordingly. Over the next decade, the mass notification system’s market is expected to be ubiquitous across its ecosystem, and is expected to witness traction in its adoption across all geographies.
Presently, North America and Europe are the major regions witnessing the adoption of the mass notification systems. The primary factors attributing to the market growth in these regions are: high dissemination of mobile technologies, development and adoption of pioneering technologies, and the presence of major companies in this region.
In 2017, the global Mass Notifications Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AtHoc, Inc
Eaton Corporation
Honeywell International
IBM Corporation
Siemens AG
Everbridge
Metis Secure Solutions
MIR3
Omnilert LLC
Xmatters
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Education
Energy and Power
Healthcare
Defence
Transportation and Logistics
Government Offices
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Mass Notifications Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Mass Notifications Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mass Notifications Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mass Notifications Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Energy and Power
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Defence
1.5.7 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.8 Government Offices
1.5.9 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Mass Notifications Systems Market Size
2.2 Mass Notifications Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mass Notifications Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Mass Notifications Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Mass Notifications Systems Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Mass Notifications Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Mass Notifications Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Mass Notifications Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Mass Notifications Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mass Notifications Systems Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mass Notifications Systems Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Mass Notifications Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Mass Notifications Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AtHoc, Inc
12.1.1 AtHoc, Inc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Mass Notifications Systems Introduction
12.1.4 AtHoc, Inc Revenue in Mass Notifications Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AtHoc, Inc Recent Development
12.2 Eaton Corporation
12.2.1 Eaton Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Mass Notifications Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Eaton Corporation Revenue in Mass Notifications Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Honeywell International
12.3.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Mass Notifications Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Mass Notifications Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.4 IBM Corporation
12.4.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Mass Notifications Systems Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Mass Notifications Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Siemens AG
12.5.1 Siemens AG Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Mass Notifications Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Mass Notifications Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Siemens AG Recent Development
12.6 Everbridge
12.6.1 Everbridge Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mass Notifications Systems Introduction
12.6.4 Everbridge Revenue in Mass Notifications Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Everbridge Recent Development
12.7 Metis Secure Solutions
12.7.1 Metis Secure Solutions Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mass Notifications Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Metis Secure Solutions Revenue in Mass Notifications Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Metis Secure Solutions Recent Development
12.8 MIR3
12.8.1 MIR3 Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mass Notifications Systems Introduction
12.8.4 MIR3 Revenue in Mass Notifications Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 MIR3 Recent Development
12.9 Omnilert LLC
12.9.1 Omnilert LLC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Mass Notifications Systems Introduction
12.9.4 Omnilert LLC Revenue in Mass Notifications Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Omnilert LLC Recent Development
12.10 Xmatters
12.10.1 Xmatters Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Mass Notifications Systems Introduction
