Masking Paper Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2028

Masking Paper Market: An Overview

Masking paper is a paper used for masking applications. Masking paper protects the unpainted area from paint overspray and splatter. Excellent barrier properties of masking paper restrict the accidental bleed owing to its low porosity. Masking paper adapts complex shapes and has excellent mechanical strength. The global market for masking paper is characterized by its wide range of applications such as painting, printing, spraying, etc. in various end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and shipping & logistics, among others.

Masking Paper Market: Dynamics

The global market for masking paper is anticipated to grow during the forecast period on the backdrop of various factors. The key driver driving the growth of the global masking paper market is the used car segment in the automotive market that has generated significant revenues for the automotive market across North America, U.K. and Asia Pacific region. The market for new vehicles is dominated by established players and has shown sluggish growth in developed markets. The used car market allow multi-shop operators (MSO) and other small players to enter the high revenue generating market of automobiles. The used car market requires vehicles to be painted, repaired and sold in visually appealing conditions. Hence used car market segment allows a large number of players to operate in the market creating business opportunities for manufacturers of paint coatings, masking paper, masking tapes, and other supplies.

Several factors have emerged responsible for the used car market to show signs of considerable growth. Used cars have also allowed consumers to afford vehicles at affordable prices and have them customized as per their preferences. Masking paper manufacturers are hence targeting players operating in the used car market considering the growing requirement of supplies to cater to the increasing demand of used cars. Application of masking paper in the building & construction industry for painting is expected to create enormous opportunities for making paper manufacturers. These factors are anticipated to surge further demand for masking paper in the global market during the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, some factors that might restrain the growth of the global masking market. One of them is that the used masking paper contains paints, inks, and dyes, etc. on its surface which requires a separation process before disposal or recycling. Another factor is the availability of alternatives such as masking tapes. However, the market for masking paper is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period owing to its sustainability and recyclability.

Masking Paper Market: Segmentation

Globally, the masking paper market has been segmented on the basis of product type, basis weight, paper grade, application, and end-use.

On the basis of product type, the global masking paper market has been segmented as-

Crepe Paper

Washi Paper

Kraft Paper

Flatback Paper

On the basis of basis weight, the global masking paper market has been segmented as-

Up to 40 GSM

40 GSM to 50 GSM

50 to 60 GSM

Above 60 GSM

On the basis of paper grade, the global masking paper market has been segmented as-

Virgin Paper

Recycled Paper

On the basis of application, the global masking paper market has been segmented as-

Painting

Plating

Printing

High-Temperature Applications

Thermal Spraying

Other Applications

On the basis of end-use, the global masking paper market has been segmented as

Automotive

Building and Construction

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Metal Working

Shipping and Logistics

Others

Masking Paper Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global masking paper market has been divided into seven key regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The Europe automotive industry is the largest manufacturer of automobile vehicles and heavily invests in R&D. The industry has shown some recovery after the recession, and is anticipated to benefit the masking paper market directly with its growth.

Masking Paper Market: Some of the Key players

Some of the key players operating in masking paper market are- Potsdam Specialty Paper, Inc., Brown Packaging, Inc., Quest Automotive Products, Atlantic Coated Papers Ltd, Shanghai Smith Adhesive New Material Co., Ltd, and API, Inc. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global masking paper market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with masking paper market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on masking paper market segments and geographies.

