Mascara Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Mascara –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Mascara is a cosmetic commonly used to enhance the eyes. It may darken, thicken, lengthen, and/or define the eyelashes. Normally in one of three forms—liquid, cake, or cream—the modern mascara product has various formulas; however, most contain the same basic components of pigments, oils, waxes, and preservatives.The product that people would recognize as mascara today did not develop until the nineteenth century. A chemist named Eugene Rimmel developed a cosmetic using the newly invented petroleum jelly.

The name Rimmel became synonymous with the substance and still translates to “mascara” in the Portuguese, Spanish, Greek, Turkish, Romanian, and Persian languages today.Across the Atlantic Ocean and at roughly the same time, in 1913, a man named T. L. Williams created a remarkably similar substance for his sister Maybel. Later in 1917, T. L. Williams started a mail-order business from the product that grew to become the company Maybelline.The mascara developed by these two men consisted of petroleum jelly and coal in a set ratio. It was undeniably messy, and a better alternative was soon developed. A dampened brush was rubbed against a cake containing soap and black dye in equal proportions and applied to the lashes. Still it was extremely messy. No significant improvement occurred until 1957 with an innovation by Helena Rubinstein

The global Mascara market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Mascara by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

L’Oreal

Estee Lauder

Procter & Gamble

LVMH

Coty

Avon

Shiseido

Amore Pacific

Missha

Chanel

Mary Kay

Alticor

PIAS

Natura

Revlon

Oriflame

GroupeRocher

Kose Corp

Beiersdorf

DHC

Thefaceshop

Gurwitch

Pola Orbis

Marie Dalgar

Elizabeth Arden

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3668333-global–mascara–market–analysis–2013-2018–and–forecast–2019-2024

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Regular Mascaras

Waterproof Mascaras

Water Resistant Mascaras

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Age 12 to 17

Age 18 to 24

Age 25 to 44

Age 45 to 64

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3668333-global–mascara–market–analysis–2013-2018–and–forecast–2019-2024

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Mascara Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Mascara

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Mascara Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Regular Mascaras

3.1.2 Waterproof Mascaras

3.1.3 Water Resistant Mascaras

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.1 L’Oreal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Estee Lauder (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Procter & Gamble (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 LVMH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Coty (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Avon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Shiseido (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Amore Pacific (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Missha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Chanel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Mary Kay (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Alticor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 PIAS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Natura (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Revlon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 Oriflame (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17 GroupeRocher (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18 Kose Corp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19 Beiersdorf (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20 DHC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21 Thefaceshop (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22 Gurwitch (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23 Pola Orbis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24 Marie Dalgar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25 Elizabeth Arden (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Market Demand

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Age 12 to 17

6.1.2 Demand in Age 18 to 24

6.1.3 Demand in Age 25 to 44

6.1.4 Demand in Age 45 to 64

6.1.5 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3668333

Continued…

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)