Mascara Market by Type, by Mechanism, by Application, by Geography – Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2019 – 2023

Mascara Market Report Description:

Mascara Market has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 10,306.16 million at a CAGR of 6.70% by 2023. Increasing global demand for eye cosmetics is likely to drive the global mascara market over the forecast period.

Europe will continue to dominate the mascara market with more than 30% of the market share and it is projected to reach a market value of more than USD 3,000 million at a CAGR of 6.61% by 2023. Asia Pacific will witness a high growth rate (~7.01%) during the forecast period 2017-2023. Availability of variety of products in the mascara range along with easy availability across the regions has increased the sale of mascara on the global level. Increasing beauty consciousness among the consumers has been playing a key role in the growth of the global mascara market from last few years.

On the basis of product-type, Volumizing mascara will witness a growth at the rate of (~6.80%). By 2023, volumizing mascara market is expected to reach a market value of more than USD 4,000 million on the global level. High demand for mascara products to enhance the overall eye appearance along with its application to make the lashes thick is found to be having a positive impact in its market share growth. Product promotions and celebrity endorsements is also influencing growth of volumizing mascara, positively.

By 2023, regular mascara is projected to dominate the market as compared to waterproof mascara based on the easy application and removal of the product. Additionally, increasing awareness about the harmful chemicals present in the waterproof range is found to be major drawback for the product’s market. During the forecast period, regular mascara is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.59%.

On the basis of distribution channel, sale of mascara through store based channel likely to dominate the market based on easily available desired product, which meets the consumers’ satisfaction and “one-stop shopping experience”. Furthermore, store based retail expected to dominate the mascara market holding a major share of more than 50%. However, based on high adoption of technological applications into daily routine by the consumers, the sale of mascara through non-store based channel will experience a high growth at a rate 6.85% during the corresponding period.

Key Players:

Some of the leading players in the Global Mascara Market are: LOréal SA (France), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.), LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (France), Coty, Inc, (U.S.), Avon Products, Inc. (U.S.), Shiseido Co., Ltd (Japan), Revlon, Inc. (U.S.)

Target Audience:

Mascara manufacturers

Cosmetics manufacturers

Color cosmetic manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

Global Mascara Market is projected to reach USD 10,306.16 million by 2023 at a growth rate of 6.70%

Waterproof mascara will experience a growth at a rate of 6.82% during the given forecast period

Non-store based distribution channel for mascara will witness the highest growth at a rate of 6.8% based on the “one-swipe/click” shopping experience through e-commerce

Regional and Country Analysis of Mascara Market Development and the Demand Forecast till 2023 Market:

As per the MRFR analysis, the global market for mascara have been witnessing continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach more than USD 3,000 million in Europe by 2023. Europe region is estimated to dominate the mascara market holding the lion’s share of more than 30%. Also, North America will hold the second largest share in the global mascara market and is projected to grow at a rate of 6.53%.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Singapore

Korea

India

Rest of APAC

RoW

Latin America

Middle East

Others

