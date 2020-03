Marzipan Market Industry Trends and Developments 2018 to 2028

The marzipan market is estimated to witness a steady outlook against the backdrop of persistently rising demand for confectionery products. A creamy mixture of almonds and sugar is processed into a paste form and is utilized in the preparation of multiple confectionery products including cake dressings, candies, chocolates, cookies, and marzipan schwein among many others. Evident popularity of these confectionery products is expected to fuel the growth of the marzipan market in coming years. Although deeply rooted in European food culture, marzipan has been embraced by a variety of culture worldwide, ensuring steady growth of the marzipan market in the global space.

While European countries embrace marzipan as a traditional food during the wedding and religious feasts, Latin America has been embracing marzipan-like sweet called mazapan which has peanut in place of almonds. American culture is more familiar to miniature fruit shapes made from marzipan. With the widespread adoption and fondness of marzipan, the marzipan market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the near future. As manufacturers in the confectionery industry continue to introduce traditional as well as novel marzipan products, the global demand for marzipan is set to witness a positive growth trajectory in future. However, the presence of other sweet alternatives and trend of DIY to make marzipan at home are factors expected to confine progress of the marzipan market.

Marzipan Market Outlook

Confectionery products are a special treat that plays an essential role in celebrations, festivals, and family events. Indulging consumer’s desire for chocolates, sweets, and candies has an upsurge in the growth of confectionery industry worldwide. According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2010, the per capita consumption of candies by U.S. population was 11.2 kg. Thus, expanding demand for high-end chocolates, cakes, mints spikes during holidays, such as Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and many other occasions’ accounts for growth in the confectionery businesses globally. Marzipan is a confection which is mainly made of powdered sugar or honey, and ground almonds sometimes augmented with almond extract. Due to its elasticity mixture feature, it is used to prepare a variety of marzipan products without any additives such as candies, cakes, marzipan flowers, fruits, dessert decorations, biscuits, and others. In Europe, marzipan is a traditional dessert which is prepared rather fixed then colored, baked, and molded into flower and small animal shapes. In most of the countries worldwide marzipan is mostly used to make Easter eggs, Christmas cakes, and sweets.

Marzipan Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Nowadays, marzipan gets a lot of attention among consumers due to rising popularity of to-go cake products which is expected to grow the market at a rapid growth rate in the near future. The marzipan market is anticipated to perform well during the forecast period, as consumer’s preference for multivariate confectionery products is changing along with the rise in demand for protein-enrichment and sweets with organic colors. Growing availability of marzipan products with natural color and flavor, and an upsurge in the cake businesses to cater to the growing customer demand for custom cakes including Christmas cakes, wedding cakes as well as innovative-decorated cakes for special occasions. Moreover, increasing in the number of celiac patients along with growing health consciousness among consumer there in expanding demand for gluten-free products in the market.

Global Marzipan: Market Segmentation

Based on flavor, the marzipan market is segmented into the following –

Vanilla

Chocolate

Nuts & Cereals

Spices

Fruits

Beverages

Others

Based on packaging, the marzipan market is segmented into the following –

Tubes

Cans

Boxes

Others

Based on distribution channel, the marzipan market is segmented into the following –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online Retailer



Global Marzipan Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Marzipan market are J. G. Niederegger GmbH & Co. KG, Zentis GmbH & Co. KG, Moll Marzipan GmbH, Odense Marcipan Company, Georg Lemke GmbH u. Co. KG, Carstens Lübecker Marzipan, JF Renshaw Ltd., ATLANTA Poland S.A., Horst Schluckwerder OHG, Aachener Printen- und Schokoladenfabrik Henry Lambertz GmbH & Co. KG, KONDIMA Engelhardt GmbH & Co. KG, Sonneveld GmbH, Lanwehr GmbH, GoodMills Innovation GmbH, LUZYCKIE PRALINY Sp. z o.o., Weseke Dragees GmbH, EDNA International GmbH, among others.

Emergence of small enterprises, rise in per capita consumption of confectioneries, changing consumer taste and preference for baked foods, cakes, and expanding in-store bakeries are the factors accelerating the growth of the global marzipan market. In Italy and Greece, marzipan is a traditional food which is mainly consume during festivities such as weddings, Christmas, and religious festival days. All these factors indicate a significant growth in the marzipan market during the forecast period. However, rise in price of almonds and availability of alternative may hamper the growth of marzipan market in the near future.

Key Developments in the Global Marzipan Market

In 2016, GoodMills GmbH has introduced cereal based marzipan in the powdered form used in the production of baked goods. This cereal based marzipan is versatile in use developed either entirely with water or with whole egg. It is made from the nut-free component which allows products to be placed for specific customers with the nut allergy.

In 2015, J. G. Niederegger GmbH & Co. KG introduced a novel marzipan product for men namely “Man Stuff,” in which marzipan is colored slightly with bitter flavors like whiskey and cashews with virile packaging like toolboxes.

Opportunities for Marzipan Market Participants

The European market is likely to be the foremost market in the global marzipan market owing to high demand for marzipan for making Christmas cakes along with the availability of marzipan into various shapes such as snowmen, pigs, and Christmas trees. Companies in the market are focusing on widening their product portfolio to have a competitive edge in the market.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the flavor, packaging, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the marzipan market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the marzipan market and its potential

Market dynamics impacting the marzipan market, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the marzipan market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major marzipan market participants

Analysis of marzipan supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the marzipan market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the marzipan market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

