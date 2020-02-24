Martial art weapon Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2018-2028

Martial art weapon Market Insights

Unlike other sports accessories and equipment, martial arts require a vast domain of weaponry. The horizon of martial art weapon ranges from harmless fighting fans to lethal weapons such as daggers, swords, knives, nunchucks and many more. The martial art weapons are used in the training arena under the supervision of trained experts. However, it is also crucial to realize that the mastery of these weapons turns out to be an essential part of the development as a martial artist. These potentially life-threatening martial art weapon require highly skilled handling as well as manufacturing and thus, the market for the martial art weapon is gaining exceptional global attention.

With the increasing availability of advanced martial art weapon and rising government efforts to promote the sports, participation in martial arts across the world has increased significantly over the past few years. The martial art weapon market is likely to witness robust growth owing to the booming popularity of the sport as a recreational activity. Furthermore, rising participation of women in the international competitions such as Olympic events is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for martial art weapon market in near future.

With its roots in ancient Asian culture, martial arts that are practiced today are more or less an athletic competition, exercise, meditation or self-defence. Martial arts have long been consolidated to particular geographical patches but are now emerging as a global sport. This has provided ample opportunities for various small and big players and the companies engaged in the design, manufacture, sales, and marketing of these martial art weapons to successfully capitalize on the opportunity.

Global Martial Art Weapon Market: Dynamics

There are around 160 types of martial arts currently existing, and more than 80% of them require martial art weapon in practice. Nevertheless, martial arts are also being promoted by the government for self-defence awareness, particularly among women.

Alternate factors driving the martial art weapon market is the increased fitness and health awareness amongst the vast majority of working population. Thus, manufacturers of martial art weapons are becoming more concerned regarding the quality of martial art weapon and other gears and equipment.

As most individuals are indulging in martial arts as a recreational hobby or a modern sport for fitness, media also has an impact on the increasing participation in martial arts around the world. Various films, as well as TV shows, have contributed majorly in boosting the profile of martial arts, which is reflecting in a significant spike in inquiries at various martial arts training centres and academies around the globe.

Social media and films with the base of martial arts are also making a significant impact on the youth memberships at several martial arts academies across countries. The rising number of millennials participating in martial arts due to the influence of media including books, TV shows, and films, is boosting the demand for martial art weapon.

However, due to a large number of accidents, while using and practicing martial art weapons, there is still a majority of the population that would prefer other alternate sports and this can certainly hamper the sales of martial arts weapon market. Moreover, the expertise in handling martial art weapon require longer time as compared to other sports leading to less audience for the market.

Martial art weapon working type includes projectile, impact, edged, pointed, flexible, defensive and combination. However, the edged type martial art weapon accounts for the leading share in sales of martial art weapon market. The key buyer types comprise of individual, institutional and promotional. Concerning sales channels martial art weapon market can be classified into, independent sports outlets, sports retail chain, direct-to-customer online channel, direct-to-customer institutional channel, modern trade channels and third-party online channels. Among these, modern trade channel is anticipated to dominate global martial arts weapon market throughout the forecast period.

Global Martial Art Weapon Market: Regional Overview

In terms of regional demand, the martial art weapon sales vary vastly across the regions. However, continual domination of Asian countries such as Korea and China in various international martial art tournaments is expected to augment the growth of the martial art weapon market in the APEJ region in near future.

While the martial art weapon market is submerged with possibilities of growth in upcoming years other regions are also gaining pace slowly and steadily. Martial art weapon market for Asia Pacific excluding Japan is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the awareness of sports, fitness and self-defence, especially in China and India.

Global Martial art weapon market Key Players

Some of the key players of the martial art weapon market are listed as below:

Century LLC

Asian World of Martial Arts, Inc.

Martial Art Shop

KMC Martial Arts Inc.

Golden Tiger Martial Art

SMAI

BrassK LLC.

The Martial Arts Store

KarateMart Martial Arts Supplies

