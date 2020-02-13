Markets for Gold Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Markets for Gold” to its huge collection of research reports.

“Summary

The global gold market growth outlook is stable with significant growth potential for gold mining. Emerging market growth, government investments in gold, revival of closed mines globally is driving the demand for gold. At the same time, there is mounting pressure on gold mining companies to reduce costs and improve margins.

The market for gold reached a value of nearly REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1775502

The market for gold is somewhat concentrated with a few large players leading the market. Major players in the market are Barrick Gold Corporation, New mont Mining Corporation, Zijin Mining Group, Ango Gold Ashanti, Kinross Gold Corporation and others.

Jewelry accounted for the largest share of the market for gold in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from technology, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth and technological advancements.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for gold, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed bythe Middle East and North America. Going forward, North America is expected to witness the fastestgrowth in the gold market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by South America, which isexpected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China is the largest market in terms of value in the gold market. India and the Japan are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as depleting gold reserves, shortage of skilled labor, fatal mining accidents and increasing trade protectionism.”

“Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the gold market by the type of establishments it caters to, these include jewelry, bars and coins and technology.

Report Includes:

– 93 tables

– Regional coverage for Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific

– Country specific analysis for USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, China, India, Japan and Australia

– Information on market growth factors, such as drivers, restraints, and trends along with market characteristics

– Coverage of the future commercial potential for key market segments

– Company profiles of major gold mining companies, providers of gold mining equipment, and marketers and distributors of new gold including AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, Barrick Gold Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, Newmont Mining Corp.”

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Gold Market Characteristics

Chapter 4 Gold Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Forecast Market Growth

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-markets-for-gold-report.html/toc

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Chapter 5 Gold Market Trends and Strategies

Methane Monitors for Safe Gold

Heap Leaching Technology to Extract Gold

Cyanide leaching is being replaced with Cornstarch

X-ray Transmission Technology to Extract Gold

Floatation Process to Maximize Gold Extraction

Continue…

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/