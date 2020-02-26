Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

The report on the global Marketing Cloud Platform market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The adoption of marketing cloud platform has accelerated in the recent years, and the trend is likely to continue over the next couple of years. Market Research Future (MRFR) has asserted in its latest report that the global marketing cloud platform market will proliferate at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Marketing cloud platform enables the enterprises to optimize its investments in marketing for a better return on investment which will drive the demand generation across the assessment period. One of the key drivers of the marketing cloud platform market is the penetration of digital media around the world. The large-scale adoption of digital media has opened hassle-free avenues for the manufacturers and service providers to reach out to the customers and prospects through marketing cloud platform.

The efficiency of marketing cloud platform market in utilizing journey builder, audience builder, personalization builder, content builder, analytics builder and marketing cloud connect among others for creating a seamless and customized experience for the consumers will propel market growth. The customization of marketing experience for the consumers is likely to catapult the marketing cloud platform market proliferation through the projection period.

Major Key Players

Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Com (U.S.),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

Cision Ab (Sweden),

Etrigue Corporation (U.S.),

Hatchbuck (U.S.),

Hubspot (U.S.),

Infusionsoft (U.S.),

Leadsquared (India)

The market players focus on technology innovation to keep themselves ahead of the curve. Other strategies devised by the players of the marketing cloud platform market for gaining prominence include acquisitions & mergers, expansion of product portfolios, post-deployment services, etc..

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the marketing cloud platform market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Adobe Systems Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com and International Business Machines Corporation among others. Also, U.S. is leading the market in North America due to the rising demand for content marketing in the region. Also, due to fall in the use of native applications and considerable shift towards the adoption of marketing automation and content marketing via visual and video content are expected to drive the growth of marketing cloud platform market. Marketing cloud platform market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to rise in IT solutions and growing demand small and medium enterprises in China and India in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for marketing cloud platform is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

Segmentation:

Marketing cloud platform market for segment on the basis of Platform, Solution and End-User

Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Platform:

CRM

Cloud-Based

SaaS-Based

B2B Cloud

Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Solution:

Integrated Solution

Digital Marketing Solution

Marketing Cloud Platform Market by End-User:

Travel

Retail

Financial Services

Life Sciences

Technology

Media & Entertainment

