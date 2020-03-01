Marketing Automation Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Marketing Automation Software Industry
Marketing automation is software and tactics that allow companies to buy and sell like Amazon — that is, to nurture prospects with highly personalized, useful content that helps convert prospects to customers and turn customers into delighted customers. This type of marketing automation typically generates significant new revenue for companies, and provides an excellent return on the investment required.
Marketing Automation Software is primarily split into: Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics and Social Media Marketing. And Email Marketing is the most widely used type which takes up about 32.39% % of the global market in 2017.
USA is the largest sales region of Marketing Automation Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 53.95% the global market in 2017, while Europe was 23.84%.
The rise of cloud computing and social platforms enabled the growth of Marketing Automation Software from the earlier software product, and both cloud and social platforms now support much of the Marketing Automation Software capabilities.
In 2018, the global Marketing Automation Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Marketing Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marketing Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
HubSpot
Marketo
Act-On Software
Salesforce
Adobe Systems
Oracle
Infusionsoft
IBM
Cognizant
ETrigue
GreenRope
Hatchbuck
IContact
LeadSquared
MarcomCentral
Salesfusion
SALESmanago
SAP
SAS Institute
SharpSpring
Aprimo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Campaign Management
Email Marketing
Mobile Application
Inbound Marketing
Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring
Reporting and Analytics
Social Media Marketing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Marketing Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Marketing Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
