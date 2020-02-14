Marketing Automation Software 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2023

Marketing Automation Software Market 2019

Marketing Automation Software Market Research Report by Product (Digital Marketing, E-mail Marketing, Mobile Marketing, and Others), Application (SME, Large Enterprise, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and RoW) – Global Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

As the advertisers and the marketers endeavor to add better dimensions to their marketing channel, promoting automation turns out to be progressively critical. Marketing automation is at times considered as the umbrella term under which all the digital marketing tools for development fall. Be that as it may, its genuine goal is to augment the revenue and increase the sales of the pipelines. To an expansive degree, the growing prevalence of B2B and B2C models can be credited to marketing automation programming. The fact that it’s pocket-accommodating makes the system of marketing automation a typical investment region for the development in small, medium and vast undertaking.

Technologies like the AI or the artificial intelligence is expected to further bolster the growth of the marketing automation market in the upcoming years.

The global market for marketing automation software is expected to reach the valuation of USD 4,182.0 Mn during the forecast period (2017- 2023).

Market segmentation

The global marketing automation software market is classified on the basis of its product, application and regional demand. Based on its product, the market is bifurcated into email marketing, digital marketing, inbound marketing and mobile marketing. On the basis of its application, the global marketing automation software market has been segmented into large enterprise and SME.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global marketing automation software market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

SAS Institute Inc., Hubspot Inc., Infusionsoft Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Act-On Software Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc, Salesforce.com Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global marketing automation software market.

