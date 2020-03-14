Marketing Automation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025

Marketing automation is software and tactics that allow companies to buy and sell like Amazon — that is, to nurture prospects with highly personalized, useful content that helps convert prospects to customers and turn customers into delighted customers. This type of marketing automation typically generates significant new revenue for companies, and provides an excellent return on the investment required.

Marketing Automation Software is primarily split into: Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Application, Inbound Marketing, Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring, Reporting and Analytics and Social Media Marketing. And Email Marketing is the most widely used type which takes up about 32.39% % of the global market in 2017.

USA is the largest sales region of Marketing Automation Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 53.95% the global market in 2017, while Europe was 23.84%.

The rise of cloud computing and social platforms enabled the growth of Marketing Automation Software from the earlier software product, and both cloud and social platforms now support much of the Marketing Automation Software capabilities.

In 2018, the global Marketing Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Marketing Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marketing Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

HubSpot

Marketo

Act-On Software

Salesforce

Adobe Systems

Oracle

Infusionsoft

IBM

Cognizant

ETrigue

GreenRope

Hatchbuck

IContact

LeadSquared

MarcomCentral

Salesfusion

SALESmanago

SAP

SAS Institute

SharpSpring

Aprimo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Campaign Management

Email Marketing

Mobile Application

Inbound Marketing

Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

Reporting and Analytics

Social Media Marketing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Marketing Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Campaign Management

1.4.3 Email Marketing

1.4.4 Mobile Application

1.4.5 Inbound Marketing

1.4.6 Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

1.4.7 Reporting and Analytics

1.4.8 Social Media Marketing

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Marketing Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Marketing Automation Market Size

2.2 Marketing Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Marketing Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Marketing Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Marketing Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Marketing Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Marketing Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Marketing Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Marketing Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Marketing Automation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Marketing Automation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Marketing Automation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Marketing Automation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Marketing Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Marketing Automation Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Marketing Automation Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Marketing Automation Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Marketing Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Marketing Automation Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Marketing Automation Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Marketing Automation Market Size by Application

……Continued

