Marketing Attribution Software Market 2019 by Current & Upcoming Trends

The report on the Global Marketing Attribution Software Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

Between the deployment mode, the on-premises deployment has larger market size than cloud-based deployment. The concern regarding data security among the companies is the main reason for higher adoption of on-premises marketing attribution solutions, globally. The large enterprises are expected to deploy marketing attribution software on a larger scale. The North America and Asia Pacific regions are expected to gain more revenues from the cloud deployment segment.

Key Players

The key players in the marketing attribution software market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— Adobe Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Google (US), SAP SE (Germany), Visual IQ – A Nielsen Company (US), Analytic Partners, Inc. (US), Attribution LLC (US), Calibermind (US), Engagio (US), Wizaly (France), Singular (US), Rockerbox, Inc. (US), OptiMine (US), Neustar, Inc. (US) and Merkle Group Inc. (US).

Regional Analysis

The global Marketing Attribution Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of marketing attribution software market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Among the regions mentioned, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. This region includes developed economies such as the US and Canada which are some of the most advanced countries in terms of adoption of innovative digital technologies. The market size is increasing due to the increasing need for marketing teams of enterprises to track customer behavior with the objective of targeted marketing. The large as well as small and medium-sized enterprises in US are willing to adopt the marketing attribution software which boosts the market size. Also, majority of the vendors are based in the US and have a strong customer base which is further expected to boost the market growth. The market size of Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019-2023, followed by Asia Pacific.

