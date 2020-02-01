Market Size Of Hybrid Imaging Industery 2019-2025: GE Healthcare, Mediso, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Hybrid Imaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Hybrid imaging involves the fusion of two (or more) imaging techniques to form a new technique. By combining the innate advantages of the fused imaging technologies synergistically, a new and more powerful modality comes into being. Some of the hybrid imaging techniques includes Photon Emission Transmission (PET)/Computed Tomography (CT), ultrasound and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), ultrasound and CT, MRI and CT, and others.

The hybrid imaging market has witnessed a growing adoption of PET/CT hybrid imaging technology, owing to its advantages such as early diagnosis, accurate disease staging, and effective response to the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer. Additionally, PET/CT is the gold standard for oncology imaging and the manufacturers are further improving the technological capabilities of hybrid imaging systems. This will further improve the adoption rates worldwide. The restraining factors for the growth of hybrid imaging systems is site accreditation, dearth of skilled professionals, and high costs of imaging systems.

In 2018, the global Hybrid Imaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hybrid Imaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hybrid Imaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GE Healthcare

Mediso

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PET or CT

SPECT or CT

PET or MRI



Market segment by Application, split into

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hybrid Imaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hybrid Imaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

