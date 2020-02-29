Market Size of Dimethicone Market, Forecast Report 2018 to 2028

Global Dimethicone Market Overview

The global dimethicone market is likely to create a significant incremental opportunity in the cosmetics & personal care industry across the globe mainly by 2028 over 2018 owing to rising growth for the consumer sector in emerging economies. Also, the global market for dimethicone is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2028. The global dimethicone has grown significantly in potential countries, such as U.S., Germany, China, India, UK and France among other potential countries and is likely to witness a high growth during the forecast period. By regions, North America is expected to lead the global market for dimethicone over the forecast period followed by Europe and APEJ due to the significant presence of a manufacturing plant for dimethicone in these regions. The global market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in Latin America and Middle East & Africa region during the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of prominent players and their sales in these regions.

Global Dimethicone Market Dynamics

Rising Preferences for Quality and Healthy Personal Care Products

Due to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of natural ingredients, consumer preference to buy skin-friendly and healthy products is shifting significantly. Consumers are increasingly choosing skin-friendly products. Moreover, consumers are currently more informed concerning the benefits of using care chemicals through various social media platforms. Application of skin care products improves skin tone, texture and appearance due to the presence of many dimethicones required to soften skin and enrich skin health. The growth in the demand for cosmetics, beauty and personal care products is significantly contributing to the growth of the dimethicone market. There has been a rise in personal hygiene, health and standard of living, which has encouraged many players to introduce quality products and also tap sales opportunities across the globe.

With increasing per-capita income, the consumer is inclining towards quality and premium cosmetic and personal care products intending to maintain their skin features and avoid disorders. With increased spending on these products, manufacturers are further motivated to enhance their product quality to gain a higher market share. Skincare and cosmetic products continues to witness remarkable growth with an increasing number of consumers becoming aware of the properties of the products. The skin care category is vast, and the demand for commodities is rising owing to their effectiveness, which has led to an increase in the demand for dimethicone market.

Increased Awareness about the Dimethicone Increases the Retail Sales

Increasing the level of awareness about the ingredients regarding the use of beauty products among middle-aged men and women, typically for anti-aging products and facial moisturizers has accelerated the popularity of care chemicals worldwide. This has increased the retail sales of the products. The online retailing channel is a significant factor driving the market growth globally. Sales of the products such as cosmetics through e-commerce is further expected to witness a substantial increase over the forecast period across the globe. This is attributed to the easy availability of a variety of products and compare the prices and various constituents of multiple products available in the market through an online search or social networking platforms. This has reflected favourably on the demand for dimethicone globally.

Global Dimethicone Market Segmentation

The global dimethicone market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Low viscosity dimethicone

Medium viscosity dimethicone

High viscosity dimethicone

The global dimethicone market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Daily chemical

Chemical additive

Machinery

Other Applications

The global dimethicone market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Global Dimethicone Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global dimethicone market are:

DOW CORNING

WACKER

MOMENTIVE

SHIN-ETSU

KCC BASILDON

NUSIL

WYNCA

BLUSTAR

COLLIN

DONGYUE

HYCS

TINCI

DAYI

DX CHEMICAL

OTHER PROMINENT PLAYERS

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Dimethicone market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Dimethicone market segments such as geographies, product type, and applications.

