Market Research : Therapies for Resistant and Recurrent Metastatic Cancer

The global cancer therapeutics market should reach $172.6 billion by 2022 from $121 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes:

84 data tables and 46 additional tables

An overview of the market for the resistant and recurrent metastatic cancer, with coverage of the current therapeutic strategies and treatment options

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

In-depth analyses of major oncology indications, including non-small-cell lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and head and neck cancer

Evaluation of the incidence of recurrent and metastatic disease by geography, type, and targeted mechanism

Analysis of the competitive market dynamics, including the impact of mergers and acquisitions as well as potential market disruptors and growth driving factors

Coverage of intelligence into the oncology therapeutics R&D pipeline and patent landscape

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the field

Report Scope

The emphasis of this report is to provide the reader with:

A reviewof the different forms of resistant and therapeutic treatments for metastatic cancer, provide an understanding ofthe mechanisms of resistance and recurrence in metastatic cancer, review the current treatment options by tumor origin, and the treatment strategies for resistant and therapeutic metastatic cancers.

Provide an analysis and forecast of the revenues for cancer treatments for the global market subdivided by major market subsegments by geographic region and finally by selected country.

Present a detailed analysis of the global market share, together with a further, more detailed analysis of the market share by geographic region and finally by selected country.

In addition, the analysis provides a:

Detailed review of the current products, their indications and availability for all the market segments identified.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

Review of the major market opportunities through the recognition of specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Profile of the leading suppliers of cancer treatments together with related information about specific products.

This study will allow the reader to:

Gain an insight into the treatment regimens for resistant and therapeutic metastatic cancers and itsimplications for the patient, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

Evaluate the effect of strategic factors such as technology-driven change and industry consolidation for the resistant and therapeutic metastatic cancer market.

Investigate the current market dynamics that are driving changes in the resistant and therapeutic metastatic cancer market.

Assess future growth opportunities in the resistant and therapeutic metastatic cancer market.

Review the main products in each sector and plan a product entry strategy in line with the strengths and weaknesses of the competition.

Utilize the report to help realize a company’s position in the marketplace and to provide insight into the future of the market and the opportunities that exist.

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Primary Data and Information Gathering

Secondary Data and Information Gathering

Market Share Analysis and Market Forecast Prediction

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Incidence, Prevalence and Mortality Statistics for Cancer: A Global Summary

Cancer: The Disease

Cancer: A Statistical Analysis of the Disease Incidence and Prevalence

Regional Patterns of Cancer

The Global Cancer Burden and Worldwide Cancer Risk Factors

Incidence and Prevalence Rates for Major Cancer Types

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin and Central America

Middle East/Africa

Tobacco Use and Statistics

Alcohol Abuse and Cancer Statistics

Obesity and Cancer Statistics

Infectious Diseases and Cancer

Inherited Genes/Diseases and Cancer

BRCA1 and BRCA2 Genes

TP53 and PTEN

Sun, Ultraviolet Radiation and Cancer

Hormones and Cancer

Continue…

