Market Research : The Global Market for Pain Management Drugs and Devices

The global market for pain management will grow from nearly $36.1 billion in 2017 to $52.0 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% for the period of 2017-2022.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @

https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1377214

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for pain management drugs, which will address acute vs. chronic pain, treatments, and issues facing healthcare workers

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Examination of product categories, use of products, and the competitive landscape

Coverage of several significant market trends, including undertreatment issues, professional issues, managed care pain issues, trends in new therapies, product pipelines, generic participation, pain research, drug delivery, and patent expirations

Discussion of new regulatory requirements

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry

Report Scope

This BCC Research report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management. The geographical scope of this study is global. This study will address acute versus chronic pain, treatments and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.

The report identifies two general segments of pain management:

Pharmaceuticals.

Devices.

Within the pharmaceuticals segment several sub-segments are discussed in detail including:

Narcotic pain management.

Non-narcotic pain management.

Antimigraine treatments.

Anesthetics.

Other drugs (including CNS therapies).

The device segment covers several product lines and specifically targets the largest product segments including:

Electrotherapy stimulators.

Spine stimulators.

Other products (including electromagnetic therapies and other treatments).

Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, forecasts and competitive analyses.

Not covered in the report are drugs or devices that by treating the condition or disorder result in the relief of pain. These include treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis or other similar diseases. Treatments are only included for those that indicate a relief of pain symptoms associated with these conditions.

A comparison of a treatment for the disease that naturally relieves the symptoms as compared to treatments for the relief of pain associated with the disease include:

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @

https://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-market-for-pain-management-drugs-and-devices-report.html/toc

Enbrel : Indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.

Celebrex : Indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and the management of acute pain.

The report is also evaluated in terms of application, discussing market trends and performance for the following areas:

Surgical pain.

Orthopedic/musculoskeletal pain.

Migraine pain.

Fibromyalgia pain.

Cancer pain.

Neuropathic pain.

HIV/AIDS pain.

Dental pain.

General pain.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/