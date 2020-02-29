Market Intelligence Report Trans Fatty Acids Market, 2018 to 2028

Trans Fatty Acids Market Overview

There are two broad categories of trans fatty acids found in foods: naturally-occurring trans fatty acids and artificial trans fatty acids. Naturally occurring trans fatty acids are produced in the gut of some animals and foods. Artificial trans fatty acids through industrial processes add hydrogen to liquid vegetable oils to make it more solid in structure. Trans fatty acids are easy to use, inexpensive to produce and generally has a long shelf life. Trans fatty acids give foods the exact taste and texture. Many restaurants and fast-food outlets use trans fatty acids to fry food products. Several countries such as Denmark, Switzerland, Canada and several jurisdictions have reduced or restricted the use of trans fatty acids in food service establishments. Based on the increasing sections of food choices available today, trans fatty acids are being noticed to top in diets of most consumers, which is invariably increasing the overall market for trans fatty acids.

Trans Fatty Acids Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for functional food and dietary supplements is likely to drive the trans fatty acids market over the forecast period. However, after the discovery that trans fatty acids inflates the risk of coronary heart diseases, the trans fatty acids content of foods have considerably changed. The United States Food and Drug Administration have taken steps to remove artificial trans fatty acids in processed foods. In 2016, the FDA determined PHO’s to be the major source of trans fatty acids in the food supply chain, which are considered to be unsafe.

Trans Fatty Acids Market Segmentation

The trans fatty acids market can be segmented on the basis type and geography.

On the basis of type, the trans fatty acids market can be segmented into:

Saturated trans fatty acids

Mono-saturated trans fatty acids

Poly-saturated trans fatty acids

On the basis of geography, the trans fatty acids market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceanic

Middle East and Africa

Trans Fatty Acids Market Regional Overview

Among the several regions, Asia Pacific can be considered with the highest production and consumption of trans fatty acids. Countries such as China, India and Malaysia are expected to cover most of the market share for trans fatty acids. Consumption wise, China covers more than half of the Asia’s total trans fatty acids market share, Western Europe with second highest spot in market share of trans fatty acids consumption and is expected to show balanced growth rate due to market saturation, price fluctuation and change in market trends. North America shows balanced consumption of trans fatty acids, the market share this region is expected to grow with an apparent slow rate in the near future due to the presence of assortment of industries and their trans fatty acids requirement. Apart from these major regions, smaller regions, such as Central Europe, Middle-East and Africa, are more likely to show considerable growth in natural fatty acids market share. Emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil and Indonesia are expected to show a major market share in natural fatty acids consumption. The considerable reasons being abundant raw material availability and huge consumer pool.

Trans Fatty Acids Market Key Players

Some of the key players in trans fatty acids market are J.M Smucker Company, Unilever, Bunge Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V, Eastman Chemical Company, Colgate Palmolive Ltd and Loders Croklaan.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the trans fatty acids market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report of trans fatty acids market provides analysis and information according to the different market segments such as type and geography.

The trans fatty acids market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends / Issues / Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceanic (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)

The trans fatty acids market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and competitive assessment industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for trans fatty acids market provides an in depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the tertiary trans fatty acids market.

Changing market dynamics in the tertiary trans fatty acids market industry.

In-depth display tertiary trans fatty acids market segmentation.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

Recent industry trends and developments in the tertiary trans fatty acids market.

Competitive landscape.

Strategies of key players and products offered.

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth for the trans fatty acids market.

A neutral perspective on market performance.

Must have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

