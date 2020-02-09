Market Intelligence Report on Food Safety Testing Market, 2018-2023

Summary

The food safety testing market remains a technologically dynamic and flourishing market in the world, primarily due to the increasing cases of foodborne illnesses. Foodborne illnesses can be prevented by using food safety testing methods. For instance, according to Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network (FoodNet), it is estimated that, in the U.S., 6 million to 33 million foodborne illness cases occur every year.

Get PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1929770

North America is the largest region concentrating on food safety testing methods, with a market share of REDACTED in 2017. According to FoodNet, there were 24,484 illnesses, 5,677 hospitalizations and 122 deaths in its surveillance area, which included 15% of the U.S. population in 2017. The incidence of infections per 100,000 people was highest for Campylobacter and Salmonella, which is a repetitive pattern. The Centre for International Development and Training (CIDT) reports that the overall number of Campylobacter, Listeria, Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio and Yersinia infections increased by 96% in 2017, but the incidence of Salmonella infections overall did not change significantly.

Scope of Report

The scope of this report covers the present status and future prospects for the markets for food safety testing in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (ROW). The food safety testing market is analyzed globally based on the types of contaminants: pathogen, pesticide, GMO, toxins, residue and others, and also in terms of their testing processes. The revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are explained for each food testing method by technology, food and region. The major food types tested in the food safety testing are meat and poultry, dairy, grains, eggs, fish and seafood, beverages, and other food types.

The report also provides a detailed analysis of the major food safety testing product vendors, as well as company profiles. It also explains the major market drivers for the global food safety testing market, the current trends within the industry and major end-user industries for the food safety testing market.

Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Reasons for Doing This Study

The principle driving force behind the economic demand for food safety testing is mortality and morbidity due to foodborne illness. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)estimates that 48 million illnesses, 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths are linked to foodborne illness annually. However, the number of laboratory-confirmed illnesses is far below the actual annual incidence of foodborne illness.

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-markets-and-technologies-for-food-safety-testing-report.html/toc

With worldwide regulatory laws and guidelines, the food safety sector is substantially growing. The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) has given the U.S. FDA new authority to review records, including details on how critical verification testing is conducted. The new FSMA-based inspections have only just begun, but it is expected that FDA investigators will be questioning the scientific validity of test results. This may lead to in-depth documentation reviews of laboratory testing. Customers of ingredient suppliers are also beginning to look closely at how verification testing is conducted. The goal of enacting FSMA is to understand how hazards are being controlled and monitored throughout the supply chain. In many cases, it is expected that ingredients will be tested in an ISO (International Organization for Standardization) accredited lab or a lab that has been audited and approved.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report covers the present status and future prospects for the markets for food safety testing in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (ROW). The food safety testing market is analyzed globally based on the types of contaminants: pathogen, pesticide, GMO, toxins, residue and others, and also in terms of their testing processes. The revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are explained for each food testing method by technology, food and region.

The major food types tested in the food safety testing are meat and poultry, dairy, grains, eggs, fish and seafood, beverages, and other food types.

The report also provides a detailed analysis of the major food safety testing product vendors, as well as company profiles. It also explains the major market drivers for the global food safety testing market, the current trends within the industry and major end-user industries for the food safety testing market.

Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 60 data tables and 12 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for food safety testing and related technologies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Discussion on the development and marketing of food safety testing technologies

– Descriptions of market trends for various testing technologies in terms of how each test satisfies the needs of food processors and, in turn, consumers

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1929770

– Analyses of the effect on the market of government regulatory programs

– Relevant patent analyses

– Company profiles of major players in the market, including 3M Company, Asure Quality Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Hardy Diagnostics, Nestle USA Inc., Sigma Aldrich and Takara Bio USA

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/