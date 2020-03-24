Market Insights of Smart Agriculture Market by Top Key Companies, Size , Key Findings And Regional Outlook

Smart Agriculture Solution Market Overview
Smart agriculture solution comprises of number of advanced information and communication technologies. Involvement of information and communication technologies in agriculture can results in improved and precise faming. By farmer’s point of view, smart agriculture solution is an efficient tool for providing improved productivity and sustainable agriculture production. Further, in terms of quality, quantity and earning smart agriculture solution has been an enormous help to the farmers. Moreover, management information system, precision agriculture and agricultural automation are there major fields of smart agriculture solutions.
Market Size & Forecast
Global smart agriculture solution market is expected to flourish at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% over the forecast period 2017-2024. The global smart agriculture solution market stood at revenue around USD 10.2 Billion by the end of year 2016. Further, the market is projected to reach at a valuation about USD 38.1 Billion by the end of forecast period. In terms of share, the hardware components captured around 50% in the global smart agriculture solution market share and are expected to behold this growth over the forecast period.
In terms of region, global smart agriculture solution market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America region has been the biggest smart agriculture solution market and was valued at 5.2 Billion by the end of year 2016. North America region is expected to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period and is projected to reach at a valuation of more than USD 15.2 Billion by the end of forecast period.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) around 13.7% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of smart agriculture solution in emerging countries is driving the market of smart agricultural solutions. Further, Latin America region is also expecting to witness a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% over the forecast period.
Key Players:
Vodafone Group PLC, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Salt Mobile SA, Accenture PLC, Deere & Co., IBM Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, M Hexagone AB And Others.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global smart agriculture solution market includes the following segments:
By Component
Hardware
Sensor Monitoring System
Smart Detection System
Drones
GPS Enabled Ranging System
Software and Services
Climate Information Service
Supply Chain Management service
Others (System Integration and Consulting Service)
By Solution
Automated Machinery Guidance Control
Tractor Collision and Obstacle Detection
Machinery Safety and Parameter Monitoring
Variable Rate Technology
Building and premises surveillance
By Region
