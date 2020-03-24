Market Insights of Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market by Top Key Companies, Size , Key Findings And Regional Outlook

The latest survey on Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market is conducted covering various organizations of the industry from different geographies to come up with a 100+ page report. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information highlighting key market developments, challenges that industry and competition are facing along with gap analysis and new opportunity available and trend in the Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market. The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2026. The report aims to present the analysis of Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market By Product, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities.

The intermittent nature of renewable energy sources, such as the sun and wind, leads to large fluctuations in the generation of electricity. Energy storage subsequently becomes important to tap renewable energy in an efficient manner.

As of 2017, off-grid entrepreneurs are faced with storage choices that are largely driven by cost, forcing them to disregard other options that exist. Alternative storage options, which are often left in the periphery, offer a range of the benefits for the consumer and the environment at large. By expanding the horizon, off-grid entrepreneurs could examine new applications and business models using various energy storage technologies, support more sustainable environmental management of batteries, and promote innovation in emerging technologies.

One of the examples of off-grid energy storage is the Behind the meter (BTM) energy storage. Typically, property or facility has a single fixed source of power provided by their distribution network operator. In some cases, there may be a discrete alternative source of power in the event of power loss (such as a backup generator).



Factors influencing the off-grid energy storage market

Factors that are driving the growth of the market include Growing Deployment of Renewable Energy and Growing Solar PV Markets. One of the most important drivers of utility-scale energy storage systems is the substantial growth in the amount of renewable energy being deployed around the world. Variable forms of power generation present challenges to local electrical grids, which typically are not designed to handle variable generation output and are often already stretched-out in delivering the existing electricity already online.

A factor that is expected to hinder the growth of the Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems market is the high cost of energy storage systems. Countries around the world are expected to experience growth in the energy storage market at different rates, driven by differing factors. However, numerous factors are limiting the growth of the stationary energy storage market worldwide.

Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market Analysis

According to Market Research, The Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market was valued at USD 31.10 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 58.47 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026. The North American Market is expected to participate heavily in the Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems. This position can be attributed to the increasing number of grid reliability issues in parts of the country, state-level storage mandates, and renewable support programs in the region. North America is therefore considered as the largest player in the market. Other regions such as the Asia Pacific are likely to expand in the coming years due to growth in electricity demand, supply security concerns and more.

Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Analysis

The Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems market can be segmented into product and application. On the basis of product, the Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems market is divided into Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead-acid Batteries, Sodium-based Batteries, and Others. Lithium-ion batteries are used in applications that require lightweight and high-energy density solutions. These batteries provide the highest energy density per weight and are mostly used in cellular phones, notebook computers, and hybrid automobiles. The global lead-acid battery market is expected to witness growth owing to its increasing usage in vehicles and UPS along with advancements in manufacturing processes. The growing demand for stationary lead-acid batteries in off-grid renewable energy generation is expected to augment market demand. Sodium-ion batteries (SIB) are a type of rechargeable metal-ion battery that uses sodium ions as charge carriers. Sodium-ion batteries have shown more potential than lithium-ion batteries due to the easy availability of raw materials and cost efficiency. The other types of batteries used in automobile and power back up consist of Nickel Metal Hydride, Nickel Cadmium, and Silver Oxide Batteries.

By Application, the market is bifurcated to Residential Backup Power, Industrial UPS, Unattended Equipment, Other. Residential Backup power devices serve as backup storage of electricity in residential houses and infrastructure when the on grid supply gets deactivated. These backup systems can be entirely electronic or may be a combination of mechanical effects (such as a rotary apparatus) and electronic circuitry. With increasing urbanization and industrialization, the need for continuous and mass manufacturing has also increased. Power sources for these industries have been limited owed to endangered fossil fuels and environmental concerns regarding carbon emission and CO2 levels. Under such circumstances, industries show an inclination towards power backup/UPS to ensure continuous production and avoid functional errors in machinery. The unattended equipment is referred to as electrical machinery or technology apparatus which does not require monitoring while functioning. Kiosks, Security alarms, and systems, monitoring devices such as CCTV and power and equipment failure alerts for industries are a few examples of unattended equipment which need to function continuously to avoid any hindrance or accidents.

Some of the major players involved in the Global Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market are Amperex Technology, Aquion Energy, Boston-Power, CEA (Commissariatal energie atomique), EnerSys, GE Renewable Energy, Green Charge, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NEC Energy Solutions and NRG Energy. These companies will be profiled on the basis of their financials, their geographic and business segment breakdown, as well as product benchmarking. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

