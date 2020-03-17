Growing infrastructural development activities, rising urbanization and rapid industrialization are some of the key growth drivers for submersible pumps market Declining ground water level coupled with increasing agricultural practices have contributed to the demand for submersible pumps in the country. During the forecast period, growing industrial applications such as, mining, power utilities, and oil & gas are likely to complement the expansion of submersible pumps market.Globally, the market for Submersible pumps for mining industry is growing at a CAGR of 5.14% during forecasted period (2016-2022). The submersible pump for mining sector is primarily driven by strong industrialization & increasing urbanization and increasing demand from mining & sludge treatment industry. Strong growth prospectus of construction industry in Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive demand for submersible pumps for mining sector in the coming years.

Submersible pumps for mining sector market is one of the fastest growing markets owing to its increased application dewatering mines. The market is driven by various factors such as submersible pumps provide ideal solution for dewatering mines and performs noiseless & energy efficient operation. However, submersible pumps for mining sector market has various restraints that hinder the growth of the market such as the high cost of submersible pumps and other substitute pumps and submersible motor failure & high troubleshooting cost.

Key Players

The key players in market includes Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Grundfos Group (Demark), KSB Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland), Ebara Corporation (Japan), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), The Weir Group Plc (Scotland), Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (U.S.)

The submersible pumps market is relatively fragmented, owing to presence of large number of foreign and domestic players across the country. Moreover, domestic manufacturers are rigorously focusing towards expansion through mergers and tie-ups with several international players.

