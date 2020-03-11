Market for Non-Woven Fabrics Market to Record Heightened Sales During the Forecast Period 2017-2027

Recent years have witnessed a technological up gradation in the textile manufacturing industry across the globe. Non-woven fabrics in the textile industry are those fabrics which are neither woven nor knitted such as felt. Non-woven fabrics are unique, engineered and high-tech fabrics which are manufactured by bonding together or felting of the fibers mechanically. Non-woven fabrics market has witnessed a shift owing to several advantages over the woven fabrics such as overlapping of yarns to create pores and waterproof. Global non-woven fabrics market is at an augmentation stage currently and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period, 2017–2025. Some of the key factors which are creating an appreciation for the growth potential of non-woven fabrics are as follows high tensile & tear strength and also withstands high temperature for some applications.

Global Non-Woven Fabrics – Market Dynamics:

Non-woven fabrics market hold anticipation due to the drivers having upward growth of the textile industry. Significant change in the lifestyle and convenience of emerging economies across the globe has triggered the growth potential for non-woven fabrics market. In addition, it was observed that the increase in disposable income of developing countries is some of the key drivers for the dynamic growth of non-woven fabrics market. Moreover, non-woven fabrics have lesser initial cost owing to mass production as compared to the woven and knit fabrics.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4012

Rapid industrialization and recent innovations in the field of textile technology are other factors fueling demand for non-woven fabrics globally. The growth of the global non-woven fabrics market is moderately hampered by higher cost for raw materials. Global non-woven fabrics market are facing challenges owing to increase in raw material prices. Non-woven fabrics market also faces problems related to increasing stringent regulations and norms for the textile industry.

Global Non-Woven Fabrics – Market Segmentation:

The global Non-woven fabrics market is segmented on the basis of material type, technology type, and end use type.

Segmentation for Global Non-woven fabrics on the basis of material type:

Polyamide

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Rayon

Others

Segmentation for Global Non-woven fabrics on the basis of technology type:

Needle Punch Non-woven

Spun Bonded Non-woven

Stitch Bonded Non-woven

Thermally Bonded Non-woven

Hydro Entangled Non-woven

Wet Non-woven

Segmentation for Global Non-woven fabrics on the basis of end use:

Cement

Chemical

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Iron & Steel

Automobile

Others

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market – Regional Overview:

The global Non-woven fabrics market is segmented on the basis of region such as:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The market for Non-woven fabrics in North America is to remain dominant for the highest growth in revenue as compared to other regions over the forecasted period, 2017-2025. The market in Latin America for Non-woven fabrics is expected to witness above average growth for the further few years. The economic development in Brazil is projected to have a positive impact on the market for non-woven fabrics. In Western Europe, countries like Germany, France, and the UK are expected to have a stagnant growth of non-woven fabrics market over the forecast period. Eastern Europe is also expected to have anticipation in the growth potential in Russia and Poland for non-woven fabrics market. Non-woven fabrics market in India and China are expected to have considerable growth in terms of market value owing to technological advancements in the textile industries for these emerging economies. Furthermore, markets for non-woven fabrics in other regions of Asia-Pacific are also expected to have growth owing to increase in disposable income and spending power among the consumers of this countries. The Non-woven fabrics market in the MEA region is expected to witness a sizeable increase in the revenue contribution of the sales in GCC countries and South Africa.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-4012

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market – Key Players:

Few of the key players in the Non-woven fabrics market are E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Ahlstrom Corporation, Avintiv, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, P.H. Glatfelter Co, Freudenberg SE, Suominen Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Albarrie, etc.