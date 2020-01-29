Market Analysis of Range Hood Consumption by Application/Type

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Range Hood Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 183 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Range hood is a kind of kitchen appliance used for the purification of kitchen environment. This product is a device containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen.

The concentration degree of range hood industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, Italy and USA. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly headquarter in Italy, Germany and USA.

In China, the manufactures mainly located in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Shandong province. The gap between big, small and medium-sized company is expanding. But there is a mutual trend that all manufactures are moving towards to higher end market.

Many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too. Elica (Italy) Fab is in Zhejiang, Siemens (Germany) has three plants. Some company like Elica usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, in China, there is Zhejiang PUTI; In India, there is Elica PB India Private Limited; In Japan, there is ARIAFINA.

According to this study, over the next five years the Range Hood market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Range Hood business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Range Hood market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Range Hood value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BSH Group

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Elica

ROBAM

VATTI

FABER

Miele

FOTILE

DE and E

Panasonic

Midea

Haier

FAGOR

Nortek

Vanward

Macro

Tecnowind

SAKURA

Sanfer

Bertazzoni

Summit

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Under-cabinet Hood

Wall-chimney Hood

Island Hood

Downdraft Hood

Other Hood

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

On-line

Franchised Store

Shopping mall and Supermarket

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

